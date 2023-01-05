5 best junglers at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split 

The upcoming League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split will undoubtedly be entertaining and action-packed. The amount of talent in this Split throughout all five roles makes it the most hyped-up edition in LCS's history.

After midlaners, junglers might perhaps have the most stacked role in NA in terms of individual talent. This article lists the five best junglers at the LCS 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

Closer, Inspired, and 3 other great junglers at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

1) Santorin - DIG (Dignitas)

Santorin is known for stepping up in big games (Image via Riot Games)

Out of all the candidates on this list, Santorin probably has the least amount of 'marquee' player factor in him. However, fans should definitely not underestimate him, as he has the potential to become the biggest underdog jungler at the LCS 2023 Spring Split.

Santorin might not have an insanely talented roaster like FLY, EG, C9, etc., but he makes up for it with his ability to step up in big games. He has also proven that he can truly lead his team by being the best-performing player on the star-studded 2022 roster of TLs, which failed to live up to expectations.

With a respectable 52.6% winrate and an absurdly high kill participation rate of 80.9%, fans should definitely not count Santorin out. The jungle-midlane duo of Santorin and Jensen should be interesting to watch.

2) Closer - 100T (100Thieves)

Closer consistently performed well in back-to-back splits in 2022. (Image via Riot Games)

LCS 2021 Finals MVP Closer is next up on this list. He is itching to win the LCS 2023 Spring Split after losing in the finals of the 2022 Spring and Summer Splits consecutively.

After displaying consistently strong performances in 2022 Splits, Closer is expected to maintain his good form and lead the new 100T roster, which has a good mix of personnel.

Closer had an impressive 78.6 % kill participation in the League of Legends LCS 2022 Season. It will be interesting to see how he forms his partnership with the likes of Bjergsen (MID) and Doubellift (ADC).

3) Blaber - C9 (Cloud 9)

Blaber is often called 'Craber' for griefing in early-game crab fights (Image via Riot Games)

Next up on this list is the LCS MVP (2020 Spring, 2021 Spring) jungler of C9, Blaber. The player is coming into this Split after winning the LCS 2022 Season championship with C9.

With an astounding 75% winrate and an impressive 69.5% kill participation, Blaber is definitely someone to look out for at the LCS 2023 Spring Split. His partnership with Fudge (TOP) and Berserker (ADC) will also be interesting to watch.

4) Inspired - EG (Evil Geniuses)

Inspired is widely known as the best western region jungler (Image via Parkes Ousley)

Inspired is next up on our list. Heading into the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split, the former LEC player is still one of the best junglers in the entirety of North America. He is famous for his dominant playing style and possesses inert carry potential.

Inspired is the ultimate carry jungler who has proven himself domestically (LCS, LEC) and internationally (Worlds, MSI). He is now vastly experienced and is expected to be a fierce competitor for the League of Legends LCS 2023 championship.

Inspired had an impressive 74.2% winrate in the League of Legends LCS 2022 Championship. The toplane-jungle-midlane trio of Ssumday (Top), Inspired (JGL), and Jojopyun (MID) will be one of the best trios in the entire league.

5) Pyosik- TL (Team Liquid)

Pyosik bested the best junglers in the entire world at the 2022 Worlds Championship (Image via Riot Games)

We wrap up this list with the League of Legends 2022 World Champion himself, Pyosik. He defied all the odds with his former teammates at DRX by defeating T1 in the finals.

During his miracle run at the 2022 Worlds, Pyosik was able to go toe-to-toe with the world's best junglers in numerous B05 (Best of Fives).

Some fans might argue that Pyosik had a questionable performance in the 2022 Worlds finals. However, the fact that a Worlds finals have many high-pressure situations should be considered when assessing his performance. This is especially true for junglers during crucial smite situations.

Pyosik had an impressive 70% winrate and 68% kill participation across 20 games during the League of Legends 2022 World Championship. It will be very intriguing to see how he works with the 'Korean Liquid' TL roster, as all five players can speak the Korean language.

