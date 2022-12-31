Is League of Legends worth playing in 2023?

League of Legends is a game that was released back in 2009 and since then it has gone through several changes and development processes. As 2022 comes to an end and 2023 begins, the question arises - is League of Legends still a game that is worth investing in?

If players want a short answer, then yes. It is worth playing in 2023. However, this is something that might not satisfy everyone. League of Legends has its fair share of issues, but at the same time, it also provides an experience unlike any other.

It caters to both newcomers and veterans. The title continues to evolve and develop to meet the growing expectations of the fans.

League of Legends has the most cooperative developers who continue to push their limits to meet quality standards

League of Legends, since it was first released, has changed a lot over the years. The developers have made changes to how it is played, meta, champion quantity, basic quality of life features, and several other things.

However, what makes League of Legends such a massive hit is the fact that it has arguably one of the most cooperative developers of all other esports titles. Riot Games reacts to feedback from players faster than any other company in the business.

Yes, there are instances where certain buffs and nerfs do take a long time. However, these are addressed in a much bigger way at a later point. For instance, Yuumi was the topic of discussion for a very long time and fans kept complaining that she needed a nerf.

However, the reason she did not get one is because the developers were reworking her entire kit. However, this is just one example amongst many as League of Legends continues to receive rework, VGU updates, ASU updates, tweaks, fixes and so many other things almost every month.

Riot Games @riotgames #GG2022 The true unsung hero of @lolesports data and analytics, @RheingoldRiver built an essential platform and tool for esports fans (and Rioters) to get up-to-date stats on their favorite players, teams, and league matches. The true unsung hero of @lolesports data and analytics, @RheingoldRiver built an essential platform and tool for esports fans (and Rioters) to get up-to-date stats on their favorite players, teams, and league matches. 🇺🇸#GG2022 https://t.co/Z6kEyvSyGW

The game constantly updates itself every two weeks, and something that the community asks does get addressed in every patch. In fact, it has also provided a beta version called the PBE where players get to test things out before they are released on the main server.

League of Legends' champion designs are some of the most unique ever as well. Sometimes the power of these champions might be too much to handle, but they are quite innovative from a design perspective, which shows how much effort the developers put in with the players in mind.

It is also important to clarify that this game is probably the most rookie-friendly MOBA game in the market. There is also Dota 2, but it is way too complex for a new player to understand.

In League of Legends, the entry point to the game is very low, and the difficulty scales in later when a player starts putting in time and effort. This makes the journey very streamlined.

Riot Games @riotgames



Vote here:



Share below why you voted for your charity. 🫶 Players worldwide helped raise money for the Riot Games Social Impact Fund this year. Now, you can vote on where we allocate our nonprofit grants! Voting is open until Dec 22.Vote here: riot.com/3FCSmGO Share below why you voted for your charity. 🫶 Players worldwide helped raise money for the Riot Games Social Impact Fund this year. Now, you can vote on where we allocate our nonprofit grants! Voting is open until Dec 22. Vote here: riot.com/3FCSmGOShare below why you voted for your charity. 🫶

Riot Games makes sure that the basics of the game never get too hard to grasp, something that no other developer does. Lastly, they put in an immense amount of effort to take care of the professional players.

The ecosystem of League of Legends at the professional level is extremely well-developed where every player has their present and future secured. They earn a fixed salary and are safe from a financial area irrespective of their performance.

Those who go to Worlds and win the tournament earn more, but even the last-placed team does not have to worry about running out of money. Riot Games is very strict about how organizations handle players, and if someone gets exploited, a proper investigation is done on this matter to ensure that justice is received.

Therefore, no matter what happens, this game will always be worth playing as players will never feel left out and will always find an inclusive community that continues to grow year after year.

Poll : 0 votes