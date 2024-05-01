League of Legends patch 14.9 notes: Vanguard launch, Kennen buffs, and more

League of Legends patch 14.9 introduces several significant modifications to the game that promise to overhaul the current meta. A standout feature is the addition of Riot Games' Vanguard anti-cheat software. This will make it easier for the studio to catch cheaters.

Interestingly, the patch also reworks itemization for several champions. Akshan, Bel’Veth, Kennen, and more have received changes to their core functionalities, providing players with new strategies.

League of Legends patch 14.9 features Vanguard, Riot's anti-cheat system

As mentioned earlier, League of Legends patch 14.9 introduces Vanguard, Riot Games' anti-cheat system. It signifies that the active enforcement of Vanguard is live, meaning a game rid of botters, scripters, and cheaters.

It should be noted that you must install Vanguard to continue playing League of Legends. Upon launching the Riot Client or the game, if Vanguard is not detected, it will prompt you to install and restart your system to ensure its activation.

Playing or queuing for the title will be impossible until this is completed in League of Legends patch 14.9.

What is Lee Sin ASU in League of Legends patch 14.9?

Lee Sin ASU in League of Legends Patch 14.9 (Image via Riot Games)

The new Lee Sin ASU (Art and Sustainability Update) is available on the public servers with the release of League of Legends patch 14.9. Consequently, there will be a makeover for Lee Sin, along with many of his available skins.

The changes look amazing and promise to bring one of the well-loved champions up-to-date in style. He now comes with all new rigging, animations, and audio.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 14.9

League of Legends Patch 14.9 changes (Image via Riot Games)

1) Amumu

Base Stats

Base Attack Damage : 53 → 57

: 53 → 57 Base Armor: 30 → 33

2) Karma

Q (Inner Flame)

Slow: 35% → 40% (Mantra Q slow unchanged at 50%)

R + E (Mantra Defiance)

AoE Shielding on Secondary Targets : 90% of Primary Target’s Extra Shield → 100% of Primary Target’s Extra Shield

: 90% of Primary Target’s Extra Shield → 100% of Primary Target’s Extra Shield AoE Movement Speed Bonus: 12% → 15%

3) Kennen

E (Lightning Rush)

A new range indicator is added for the damage radius.

R (Slicing Maelstrom)

A new animation has been added to Slicing Maelstrom.

Kennen can use his ultimate while moving.

4) Malzahar

Q (Call of the Void)

Mana Cost: 80 → 60/65/70/75/80

E (Malefic Visions)

Cooldown: 15/13/11/9/7 → 11/10/9/8/7 seconds

5) Sejuani

Passive (Fury of the North, Frost Armor)

Bonus Resistances: 10 (+50% bonus Armor/Magic Resistance) → 10 (+75% bonus Armor/Magic Resistance)

W (Winter’s Wrath)

First Hit Damage : 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of her max health) → 5/15/25/35/45 (+20% AP) (+4% of her max health)

: 10/15/20/25/30 (+20% AP) (+2% of her max health) → 5/15/25/35/45 (+20% AP) (+4% of her max health) Second Hit Damage : 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of her max health) → 5/25/45/65/85 (+60% AP) (+8% of her max health)

: 20/60/100/140/180 (+60% AP) (+6% of her max health) → 5/25/45/65/85 (+60% AP) (+8% of her max health) Maximum Damage: 30/75/120/165/210 (+80% AP) (+8% of her max health) → 10/40/70/100/130 (+80% AP) (+12% of her max health)

6) Seraphine

Q (High Note)

Damage: 60/85/110/135/160 (+50% AP) → 60/85/110/135/160 (+60% AP)

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 14.9

1) Ahri

W (Fox-Fire)

Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+30% AP) → 45/70/95/120/145 (+30% AP)

R (Spirit Rush)

Cooldown: 130/105/80 → 130/115/100 seconds

2) Aurelion Sol

E (Singularity)

Total Damage: 50/75/100/125/150 (+100% AP) → 50/75/100/125/150 (+80% AP)

3) Blitzcrank

Passive (Mana Barrier)

Passive Shield Duration: 10 seconds → 4 seconds

W (Overdrive)

Initial Bonus Movement Speed: 70/75/80/85/90% → 60/65/70/75/80%

4) Evelynn

W (Allure)

Slow: 65% → 45%

R (Last Caress)

Damage: 125/250/375 (+75% AP) → 125/250/375 (+65%)

5) Jinx

R (Super Mega Death Rocket)

Cooldown: 70/55/40 → 85/65/45 seconds

6) Kassadin

E (Force Pulse)

Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+80% AP) → 60/90/120/150/180 (+70% AP)

7) Master Yi

E (Wuju Style)

Bonus True Damage: 30/35/40/45/50 (+30% bonus AD) → 20/25/30/35/40 (+30% bonus AD)

8) Olaf

Q (Undertow)

Damage : 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD) → 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD)

: 65/115/165/215/265 (+100% bonus AD) → 60/110/160/210/260 (+100% bonus AD) Bonus Damage to Monsters: 5/15/25/35/45 → 10/25/40/55/70

R (Ragnarok)

Passive Resistances: 10/20/30 → 10/15/20

9) Pyke

W (Ghostwater Dive)

Mana Cost : 50 → 65

: 50 → 65 Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 → 14/13/12/11/10 seconds

10) Skarner

Base Stats

Mana Regeneration Growth: 0.6 → 0.75

Q (Shattered Earth / Upheaval)

Damage per Hit : 10/25/40/55/70 (+60% bonus AD) (+5% of his bonus health) → 10/20/30/40/50 (+60% bonus AD) (+5% of his bonus health)

: 10/25/40/55/70 (+60% bonus AD) (+5% of his bonus health) → 10/20/30/40/50 (+60% bonus AD) (+5% of his bonus health) Q no longer refreshes the buff duration when attacking Wards or Plants.

W (Seismic Bastion)

Slow : 20/25/30/35/40% → 20% at all ranks

: 20/25/30/35/40% → 20% at all ranks Shield: 9% maximum health → 8% maximum health

11) Taliyah

Q (Threaded Volley)

Mana Cost : 55/60/65/70/75 → 65/70/75/80/85

: 55/60/65/70/75 → 65/70/75/80/85 Bonus Damage to Monsters: 25 (+10% AP) → 25 (+5% AP)

12) Twitch

Base Stats

Base Health : 682 → 630

: 682 → 630 Health Growth: 100 → 104

W (Venom Cask)

Slow: 30/35/40/45/50% (+6% AP) → 30/35/40/45/50 (+5% AP)

R (Spray and Pray)

Bonus Attack Damage: 40/55/70 → 30/45/60

13) Urgot

Base Stats

Armor Growth: 5.45 → 5.0

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 14.9

1) Akshan

Q (Avengerang)

Move Speed on Champion Hit : 20/25/30/35/40% (+5% per 100 AP) → 20% at all ranks (+5% per 100 AP)

: 20/25/30/35/40% (+5% per 100 AP) → 20% at all ranks (+5% per 100 AP) Damage to Non-Champions: 40/52.5/65/77.5/90% → 40/50/60/70/80%

R (Comeuppance)

Minimum Damage per Bullet: 20/25/30 (+10% total AD) → 25/35/45 (+15% total AD)

Maximum Damage per Bullet: 80/100/120 (+40% AD) → 75/105/135 (+45% total AD)

2) Bel'Veth

Passive (Death in Lavender)

Bonus Attack Speed per Stack: 0.28%–1% (levels 1–13) → 0.28%–1% (levels 1–17)

Q (Void Surge)

Damage : 10/15/20/25/30 (+110% total AD) → 10/15/20/25/30 (+100% Total AD)

: 10/15/20/25/30 (+110% total AD) → 10/15/20/25/30 (+100% Total AD) Monster Damage Modifier: 140% total damage → +45/55/65/75/85 flat damage (This buff until 136 total AD)

3) Janna

W (Zephyr)

Damage: 55/90/125/160/195 (+60% AP) (+30% Bonus Movement Speed) → 55/85/115/145/175 (+50% AP) (+30% Bonus Movement Speed)

E (Eye Of The Storm)

Shield: 80/115/150/185/220 (+55% AP) → 80/120/160/200/240 (+55% AP)

4) Nilah

Q (Formless Blade)

Minimum Damage : 5/10/15/20/25 (+90/97.5/105/112.5/120% total AD) → 5/10/15/20/25 (+90/95/100/105/110% total AD)

: 5/10/15/20/25 (+90/97.5/105/112.5/120% total AD) → 5/10/15/20/25 (+90/95/100/105/110% total AD) Bonus Attack Speed : 10-50% (based on level) → 10-60% (based on level)

: 10-50% (based on level) → 10-60% (based on level) Critical Strike Chance Damage Modifier: 100-220% (based on critical strike chance) → 100-200% (based on critical strike chance)

Item changes in League of Legends patch 14.9

1) Hexdrinker

Item Recipe : Long Sword + Null-Magic Mantle + 500 gold → Long Sword + Long Sword + Null-Magic Mantle + 150 gold

: Long Sword + Null-Magic Mantle + 500 gold → Long Sword + Long Sword + Null-Magic Mantle + 150 gold Magic Resistance: 35 → 30

2) Maw of Malmortius

Total Price : 2800 → 3100

: 2800 → 3100 Ability Haste (new) : 0 → 15

: 0 → 15 Magic Resistance : 50 → 40

: 50 → 40 Attack Damage : 65 → 70

: 65 → 70 Lifeline Duration : 2.5 → 3 seconds

: 2.5 → 3 seconds Lifeline Buff: 12% Lifesteal → 10% Omnivamp

3) Death's Dance

Item Recipe : Steel Sigil + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 1000 gold → Steel Sigil + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 125 gold

: Steel Sigil + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 1000 gold → Steel Sigil + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + 125 gold Attack Damage : 55 → 60

: 55 → 60 Defy Healing: 50% bonus AD → 75% bonus AD

4) Sterak's Gage

Total Price : 3000 → 3200

: 3000 → 3200 Lifeline Cooldown: 60 → 90 seconds

5) Sundered Sky

Lightshield Strike per Target Cooldown : 6 → 8 seconds

: 6 → 8 seconds Lightshield Strike Healing: 140% base AD (+6% missing health) → 120% base AD (+6% missing health)

6) Eclipse

Ever Rising Moon Damage: 8% (melee) / 4% (ranged) of target’s max health → 6% (melee) / 4% (ranged) of target’s max health

