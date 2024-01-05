Valorant’s Vanguard will finally be making its way to League of Legends in season 14 and will be the new anti-cheat solution in the MOBA. Vanguard is Riot Games’ proprietary and incredibly sophisticated anti-cheat solution. While it had received a fair bit of criticism when it was released with the shooter back in 2020, the developers have introduced significant changes to it making it the best anti-cheat software in the market today.

The League of Legends community has been requesting Vanguard’s arrival for quite a few years now. Although the MOBA doesn’t exactly see a significant number of cheat users and scripters today, there are certain times you will encounter a Xerath man in a higher who can’t seem to miss a single skill shot on you.

Hence Valorant’s Vanguard finally making its way to League of Legends is indeed great news for the community who have been looking for a more robust anti-cheat solution for a while now.

League of Legends Vanguard release window

Expand Tweet

While Rot Games is yet to provide any official release date for Vanguard in League of Legends, the developers have mentioned in the most recent 2024 Roadmap video that you can expect it to drop sometime in a few weeks.

Hence many in the community are speculating that the new anti-cheat will likely be making its way to the Rift during League of Legends patch 14.2 or 14.3 which are expected to go live on January 24, 2023, and February 7, 2024, respectively.

Those who play Valorant and already have the proprietor anti-cheat installed will not have to do anything extra. But if you don't have it on, then in a few weeks installing Vanguard will be mandatory to play League of Legends.

Valorant’s Vanguard, a new MMR system, and TrueSkill 2: League of Legends has major changes coming in Season 14

Vanguard is not the only thing you will need to look forward to when it comes to major system changes in League of Legends season 14. The season is going to start out with a complete overhaul of how itemization works in the MOBA along with the arrival of a new MMR system for ranked and ADC, Smolder.

Expand Tweet

However, the MMR system will be a placeholder as Riot will be replacing that with the proprietary TrueSkill 2 which will be dropping sometime during the end of 2024.

There is a lot in store for LoL players this time around, and it seems that the game will indeed not be the same by the time season 15 rolls in.