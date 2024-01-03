League of Legends season 14: New MMR and TrueSkill 2 systems explained

Riot Games will be introducing a new MMR system for League of Legends season 14 and then eventually move on to a more robust ranked feature called TrueSkill 2. The new MMR is being introduced because the developers are going to take a fair bit of time to implement TrueSkill 2, and you might have to wait till season 15 before the system is actually deployed.

TrueSkill 2 will be a more permanent solution to issues that ranked matchmaking has been facing in the MOBA for quite some time now. Moreover, it’s also going to be the very first time in more than a decade that League of Legends will be receiving a major overhaul to the LP system.

League of Legends season 14 to get a new MMR system

Design director August Dean “Iksar” Ayala noted in a recent Reddit post that season 14’s MMR system will be a placeholder till they are ready to deploy TrueSkill 2.

Players will begin experiencing changes in rank MMR once the competitive season kicks off, and newer accounts will see that they are getting placed in the correct ranked tier, with fewer players going into a state of “negative LP.”

In the post, the developer states:

“There are already some changes in place for the start of the new split that should help put new accounts at an appropriate ranked placement --- and also some other changes that should make getting into a negative LP state much more difficult (think -30, +20). We'll have to see what actually happens in practice, though --- I suspect there will be many adjustments/corrections/bug fixes over the course of the year. I am confident we'll be in a better spot regardless.”

He continues:

“No intention to sacrifice ranked integrity. The goal was just to change ranked distribution to something closer to what a player should intuitively expect. Bronze is about the bottom 15-20%, gold is about the middle, etc. It results in ranks being 'inflated' compared to what they previously were in League -- but I'd view it as more of a correction to a poor distribution of players than something done to make players feel better about their rank artificially.”

Elo vs TrueSkill 2 in League of Legends

While not much has yet been revealed about TrueSkill 2, Riot has, however, gone out of its way to define some terminologies that it uses for the game to help players better understand the type of ranked system that it will be going for.

According to “BarackProbama” these are what they entail:

Elo: Chess rating system named after Arpad Elo.

Chess rating system named after Arpad Elo. MMR: Match Making Rating, which is a number used to determine skill in League of Legends and matchmake you against other players.

Match Making Rating, which is a number used to determine skill in League of Legends and matchmake you against other players. LoLMMR: Current Bayesian skill estimation system used by League of Legends. (Here's a fun paper for Trueskill 1 that describes the gist) Attempts to predict how good players are based on historical performance and give the matchmaker information to make good matches.

Current Bayesian skill estimation system used by League of Legends. (Here's a fun paper for Trueskill 1 that describes the gist) Attempts to predict how good players are based on historical performance and give the matchmaker information to make good matches. TrueSkill 2: Skill estimation system containing improvements to accuracy over True Skill 1.

TrueSkill 2 will be a system developed by Microsoft and will be a more in-depth approach to the rank system in LoL. Instead of simply calculating MMR, the upcoming feature will take other details into consideration, which will include in-game tendencies, kill counts, rage quit, in-game chat, and more.