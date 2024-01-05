League of Legends Smolder: Expected release date, playstyle, and more

League of Legends recently teased their upcoming champion Smolder, with Riot Games deciding to embrace the Year of the Dragon by literally releasing a dragon on the Rift in the Lunar New Year. While Smolder's reveal did see a bit of criticism, the overall response to him has been positive, and many in the community find him to be absolutely adorable.

The champion will be the first to release in season 14, with Riot Games looking to make him available to players in January itself. However, the developers are yet to provide any official details on when they are going to release Smolder or the sort of kit that he will be coming with.

However, there are some community speculations that Smolder’s release date will be sometime towards the end of January 2024.

League of Legends Smolder expected release date

If Riot Games’ usual trends and community speculations are anything to go by, then you can expect Smolder to drop with League of Legends patch 14.2 or patch 14.3 after he hits the PBE test servers during the 14.1 cycle.

League of Legends Patch 14.2 is scheduled to go live on January 24, 2024 (Wednesday), and patch 14.3 will likely hit the Rift on February 7, 2024 (Wednesday). Hence, you can expect to get your hands on Smolder either at the tail-end of January or by the first week of February.

More information on the upcoming champion will be revealed once season 14 goes live on January 10, 2024.

League of Legends Smolder expected playstyle

While Riot Games has not officially revealed much about Smolder apart from a cinematic reveal, many feel that the upcoming ADC might have fire-based auto-attacks. Riot is known for going out of the box when it comes to designing their ADCs. Hence, it’s likely that Smolder might drop with a new auto-attack mechanic that strays quite far from the norm.

It will be interesting to see where Smolder will place on the solo queue and the competitive meta once he drops. The interactions that he will have with other dragon-based champions like Shyvanna are also something to look forward to.

Hopefully, Riot Games will provide more information on League of Legends' Smolder once the new season is up and running.