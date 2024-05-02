The best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024 are expected to be pivotal in each team's winning condition. The recent LoL meta greatly relies on the Mid-Jungle duo. Thus, having a prominent Jungler on the team who perfectly ganks the enemy or makes the perfect plays around neutral objectives is quite essential.

This LoL MSI event showcases many top-tier teams from around the globe. While some stand head and shoulders above others, the level of individual player performances can sometimes be hard to differentiate.

Nevertheless, this article will spotlight seven of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024.

Note: This tier list is subjective and represents the author's viewpoint.

The 7 best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024, ranked

7) UmTi

Team Liquid's Eom "UmTi" Seong-hyeon (Image via LCS)

Following UmTi joining Team Liquid before the 2024 season, the team won the LCS Spring trophy. The former BRION's Jungler from South Korea has been quite effective with tank champions. UmTi sacrifices a lot of Jungle camps to gank the enemy team continuously.

UmTi's best champions in 2024 (so far): Volibear, Xin Zhao, Lee Sin, Poppy

UmTi is also great at short-calling and stabilizing the map efficiently. Playing champions like Volibear or Xin Zhao, he continuously gives proper rotations to help the team gain advantages during the laning phase.

However, he lacks a bit of flexibility to play as a carry. Despite that, his unique playstyle is still reliable in the current meta and makes him one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024.

6) Razork

Fnatic's Iván "Razork" Martín (Image via LEC)

Razork was exceptional during the LEC Spring split and helped Fnatic qualify for the MSI after six years. Despite failing the final hurdle against G2 Esports, Razork has been good with meta Jungle picks.

Razork's best champions in 2024 (so far): Vi, Xin Zhao, Rell, Jax

Even when Fnatic was in the backfoot during the early-game stages, Razork's brilliant macro movements around the map helped the team make a comeback many times. He is also fearless in chasing down enemies, making him one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024.

Notably, Razork was a little underwhelming when playing tank champions, but was significant when playing carry champions such as Vi or Jax. Thus, if Fnatic as a team brings out its A-game, Razork can impact the outcome remarkably.

5) Tian

Top Esports' Gao "Tian" Tianliang (Image via TES)

Tian has been a pivotal part of Top Esports' journey in the LPL Spring. With 369 joining the team's Toplane duties, he and Tian showcased strong performances throughout the split.

Subsequently, Top Esports became the runners-up in the LPL and secured the spot in the MSI. Notably, this is Tian's first time playing an MSI event. He previously won the LoL Worlds 2019 with FunPlus Phoenix.

Tian's best champions in 2024 (so far): Xin Zhao, Lee Sin, Rell, Viego

However, it's important to note that he has sometimes been inconsistent during team fights for neutral objectives. Despite being one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024, he must give perfect rotations when the Botlane struggles in 2v2 matchups.

4) Yike

G2 Esports' Martin "Yike" Sundelin (Image via LEC)

Yike is considered one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024 and has proven to be an outstanding player in G2 Esports. Yike and G2 have now won three consecutive LEC titles.

Yike's best champions in 2024 (so far): Vi, Rell, Lillia, Volibear

Although Yike faced many difficulties during the previous year's Worlds and had to leave the tournament early, G2 decided to keep the same team members for the 2024 season. Subsequently, the team is performing at its best.

A great insight from Yike's gameplay is that he occasionally selects unconventional champions. His picks, such as Volibear, Lillia, RekSai, and others, sometimes catch the enemies off-guard.

3) Oner

T1's Moon "Oner" Hyeon-joon (Image via LCK)

Oner is one of the most consistent performers in T1. Furthermore, considering he has been impactful during T1's Worlds 2023 victory run, he is expected to put up a top-notch performance in the MSI as well.

Oner's best champions in 2024 (so far): Rell, Xin Zhao, Poppy, Nocturne

Oner is one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024 when playing carry-champions. He possesses the skill to turn a match around on his own. However, Oner must give proper rotation in the Botlane, where T1's biggest strength lies.

Notably, Oner's all-time favorite pick, Lee Sin, is in a good spot in the MSI patch. Although he struggled a lot playing this champion in the LCK because of the overall team performance, he can still maneuver this champion impeccably in the Summoner's Rift.

2) Xun

Bilibili Gaming's Peng "XUN" Lixun (Image via BLG)

Xun has been the best Jungler at LPL Spring and certainly one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024. He shows innovative gameplay during important moments, which leads to a subsequent triumph for the team.

Xun's best champions in 2024 (so far): Vi, Xin Zhao, Kindred, Jax, Wukong

Furthermore, Xun's synergy with Bilibili Gaming's Support player, ON, is exceptional. His rotations are on point, and he is pretty decisive when playing both carry and tank Junglers.

Xun is great at ganking Botlane and the dive timings are second to none. Although he struggled a bit in last year's Worlds, now with the addition of knight on Bilibili Gaming, Xun is looking better than ever.

1) Canyon

GenG's Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu (Image via LCK)

During GenG's victory run at LCK Spring 2024, Canyon was one of the most significant factors. He is also one of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024, considering his international performance in recent years. Canyon is quite creative in this role and picks the most efficient champions depending on the situation.

Canyon's best champions in 2024 (so far): Rell, Sejuani, Lee Sin, Jax

The main reason he's the top pick is because of his clutch plays. Even when GenG is struggling, he finds the most essential ganks or objectives on the map to fuel the team to victory. Canyon is also prominent at playing both carry and tank Jungle champions.

Overall, having Canyon on the squad makes GenG the best team participating at MSI 2024. His macro gameplay and Jungle pathing are bound to make every opposition team struggle a lot.

This concludes our list of the best Junglers in League of Legends MSI 2024.

