G2 vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The highly-anticipated G2 vs Fnatic matchup in the League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Grand Final is expected to be electrifying. Both teams are looking their best and have qualified for the LoL MSI 2024. However, the winner of this series will secure a spot in the Bracket Stage while the loser will qualify for the Play-In stage.

If G2 wins, it will be their fourth consecutive LEC trophy. Meanwhile, it will be Fnatic's first LEC win since 2018 if they prevail. Nevertheless, the series is expected to be competitive, presenting a head-to-head clash between some of the world's best players.

G2 vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Grand Final

Prediction

G2 retained its lineup from last year and has dominated LEC Spring 2024 so far. Winning all three playoff games, they even defeated Fnatic in Round 2. G2's mid-laner, Caps, has been exceptional throughout the split and is eyeing his 11th LCK title.

G2 already qualified for the LoL MSI 2024 after their triumph at Winter 2024. However, winning this trophy will guarantee their spot in the Bracket Stage, eliminating the need to go through the Play-In Stage's qualification process.

Meanwhile, Fnatic also played greatly during the LEC Spring 2024 Regular Season and finished in first place. However, after their playoff stage loss against G2, Fnatic had to go through the Lower Bracket to reach the Grand Final.

Furthermore, Fnatic almost lost to Team BDS in their last series. BDS won the first two games; however, Fnatic chose not to give up as they won three back-to-back games to bounce back and win the series. Fnatic's ADC, Noah, played a key role in that series.

Prediction: G2 is expected to win the series 3-1.

Head-to-head

G2 and Fnatic have played against each other 48 times. The former won 29 times, while the latter prevailed 19 times.

Previous results

G2 won their previous series against Team BDS in the LEC Spring 2024 playoffs by a 3-1 scoreline.

Fnatic's previous match was also won against Team BDS, where they won with a 3-2 scoreline.

LEC Spring 2024 Split rosters

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Fnatic:

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

Livestream details

If fans want to watch the LEC Spring 2024 Grand Final between G2 and Fnatic, they can go to the following websites:

Twitch : LEC

: LEC YouTube: LEC

The match timings for G2 vs Fnatic are shown below:

PT : April 14, 8 am

: April 14, 8 am CET : April 14, 5 pm

: April 14, 5 pm IST : April 14, 8:30 pm

: April 14, 8:30 pm KST: April 15, 12 am

