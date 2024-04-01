Fnatic vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Playoff Stage is set to feature the highly anticipated clash between Fnatic and G2 Esports. Both teams won their initial Playoff Stage match, as the former defeated GIANTX, while the latter won against MAD Lions KOI.

Previously in LEC Spring's Regular Season, Fnatic defeated G2 Esports after an exceptional performance from Humanoid. Thus, it'd be interesting to witness if G2 can take revenge for the previous defeat. Notably, the tie is not an elimination match, as the winner will proceed to the Upper Bracket Final, while the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket.

The Fnatic vs G2 Esports matchup in the LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs is expected to be electrifying, and this article will delve into both teams' recent results and statistics.

Fnatic vs G2 Esports League of Legends LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs

Prediction

Expand Tweet

Fnatic has had a stellar Regular Season, as they finished at the top of the table with a 6-3 record. Although they defeated G2, the team lost to Team Heretics, BDS, and MAD Lions.

The most significant aspect of Fnatic's victories was their South Korean botlane duo, Noah and Jun. Furthermore, the midlaner, Humanoid, also played an important role. All in all, Fnatic's team fights and overall macro gameplay have been quite prominent this season.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, G2 Esports also had a 6-3 record in the LEC Spring 2024 Regular Season and finished in third place. The team won the Winter Split after defeating MAD Lions in the Grand Final. However, the team sometimes showed underwhelming performances against weaker teams in the Spring Split.

In the Regular Season, G2's top laner, BrokenBlade, won two MVP awards, and the midlaner, Caps, won four. Thus, it's obvious that if they perform at their best, the chances of G2 winning are high.

Expand Tweet

Nevertheless, the best-of-three series between Fnatic and G2 Esports in the LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs will be competitive, and Fnatic is expected to win the series 2-1, based on their recent dominant performances.

Head-to-head

Fnatic and G2 Esports have faced off against each other 47 times. The former won 19 times, while the latter prevailed 28 times.

Previous results

Fnatic won their previous series 2-0 against GIANTX in Round 1 of the LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs.

Alternatively, G2 Esports also won their previous series 2-0 against MAD Lions KOI in the same stage.

LEC Spring 2024 Split rosters

Fnatic:

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Livestream details

If you want to watch the LEC Spring 2024 Playoffs match between Fnatic and G2 Esports, navigate to the following websites:

Twitch : LEC

: LEC YouTube: LEC

The match schedule for Fnatic vs G2 Esports is shown below:

PT : April 1, 11 am

: April 1, 11 am CET : April 1, 8 pm

: April 1, 8 pm IST : April 1, 11:30 pm

: April 1, 11:30 pm KST: April 2, 3 am

Importantly, the match will start soon after the first match between Team Vitality and BDS finishes. Thus, keep an eye out for the live stream during the given schedule.

Poll : Who will win the clash? Fnatic G2 0 votes View Discussion