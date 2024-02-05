G2 Esports vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Upper Bracket Semifinals of the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 will feature G2 Esports vs Fnatic. Both teams look like absolute powerhouses right now, and all the players are at the top of their game. Notably, the winner of this matchup will advance to the Upper Bracket Final. Meanwhile, the loser will fall to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals, which will be an elimination match.

Let's explore both teams' recent results and statistics ahead of the G2 vs Fnatic matchup in the LEC Winter Playoffs.

G2 Esports vs Fnatic League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoff Stage

Prediction

G2 Esports finished the LEC Winter 2024 Regular Season as the number one team. They have had stellar performances and lost only two out of nine games. Notably, G2's Danish midlaner, Caps, won the most MVPs in the Regular Season.

In the Playoff Stage, G2's first match was against GIANTX, formerly Excel Esports. Although the first match of the series was a little competitive, G2 managed to win after an impeccable Hwei performance from Caps. The second match was a breeze, as G2 dismantled GIANTX within 23 minutes to win the series 2-0.

Fnatic, on the other hand, is also playing quite brilliantly. Following the Regular Season, the team's first Playoff Stage match was against MAD Lions KOI. With picks like Darius and Brand, Fnatic dominated the Summoner's Rift and won almost all of the late-game fights.

Fnatic's South Korean ADC, Noah, has had an impactful performance with his signature Varus pick. Furthermore, the midlaner, Humanoid, was also an important factor in the series win after his lane dominance in both matches against MAD Lions's Fresskowy.

The prediction for the G2 vs Fnatic best-of-three matchup is quite complicated. There's a high chance that fans will witness all three games of the series. Based on star power and recent performances, G2 is expected to win the series with a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

G2 and Fnatic have played against each other a total of 45 times in all League of Legends competitions. The former has won 27 times, while the latter has come out on top 18 times.

Previous results

G2's previous match was against GIANTX in the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals of the LEC Winter 2024, and they won the series 2-0.

On the other hand, Fnatic's last game was also in the same stage, where they won against MAD Lions KOI with a 2-0 scoreline.

LEC Winter 2024 rosters

G2 Esports:

Top : BrokenBlade

: BrokenBlade Jungle : Yike

: Yike Mid : Caps

: Caps ADC : Hans Sama

: Hans Sama Support: Mikyx

Fnatic:

Top : Oscarinin

: Oscarinin Jungle : Razork

: Razork Mid : Humanoid

: Humanoid ADC : Noah

: Noah Support: Jun

When is G2 vs Fnatic starting in the LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs?

The schedule for the League of Legends LEC Winter 2024 Playoffs clash of G2 vs Fnatic is as follows:

PT : February 5, 11 am

: February 5, 11 am CET : February 5, 8 pm

: February 5, 8 pm IST : February 6, 12:30 am

: February 6, 12:30 am KST: February 6, 4 am

If you want to watch the LEC Winter match live, go to the following sites:

Notably, some well-known LoL streamers will host the LEC Winter 2024 co-streams.

