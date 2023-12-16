League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split: Starting date, match schedule, and more

The League of Legends LEC 2024 season is set to begin in less than a month, and avid watchers of the EMEA tier-one scene of LoL esports can be very excited as plenty of new faces have arrived in the LEC. The upcoming Winter Split will provide a first look at many of these teams who have opted to undergo major roster changes.

Ahead of the Winter Split, the schedule for the first week of action has been announced. This article will list down the participating teams along with the dates and timings of the week one matchups.

List of teams in League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split

League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split (Image via LEC)

Ten teams will participate in the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split:

Fnatic

G2 Esports

GiantX (Formerly Excel Esports)

Karmine Corp

MAD Lions

Rogue

SK Gaming

Team BDS

Team Heretics

Team Vitality

Karmine Corp is the newcomer to the LEC, while Excel Esports has rebranded as GiantX after forming a partnership with Spanish organization, Giants.

League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Week 1 match schedule

League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split Week 1 matchups (Image via LEC)

The League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split will begin on January 13, 2024. The list of matches during the first week of the season can be found below:

Day 1 - January 13, 2024

G2 Esports vs Team BDS - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

SK Gaming vs Rogue - 9 am PST / 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

Fnatic vs Karmine Corp - 10 am PST / 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

GiantX vs Team Vitality - 11 am PST / 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

MAD Lions vs Team Heretics - 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day)

Day 2 - January 14, 2024

GiantX vs Team BDS - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

MAD Lions vs SK Gaming - 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

G2 Esports vs Karmine Corp - 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

Fnatic vs Team Vitality - 11 am PST/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Rogue vs Team Heretics - 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day)

Day 3 - January 15, 2024

Team BDS vs Team Vitality - 8 am PST/ 5 pm CET/ 9:30 pm IST

GiantX vs Team Heretics - 9 am PST/ 6 pm CET/ 10:30 pm IST

Karmine Corp vs MAD Lions - 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11:30 pm IST

G2 Esports vs Rogue - 11 am PST/ 8 pm CET/ 12:30 am IST (next day)

Fnatic vs SK Gaming - 12 pm PST/ 9 pm CET/ 1:30 am IST (next day)

Karmine Corp's games are the highlight matchups of this week. The debutants will face Fnatic, G2 Esports, and MAD Lions in the same week. The former two are major powerhouses in the region, while the latter will be a classic France vs Spain grudge match.

Other prominent matches include Team Heretics vs Rogue and G2 Esports vs Rogue.