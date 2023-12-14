League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and more

Riot Games has officially announced the dates for the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split set to take place at the Riot Games Arena, the new venue for all Riot Games esports in Berlin, Germany. While the start and end dates have been announced, the exact schedule for the matchups remains unknown. Notably, the dates for the ticket sales have also been confirmed by the company. Fans can purchase these tickets online.

This article will cover all details regarding the start of the League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split, along with its ticket details.

League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split schedule

The League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split is set to begin on January 13, 2024. Subsequently, the event will run until February 18, 2024.

The upcoming Winter Split in the LEC 2023 Season will witness G2 Esports, the reigning champions, marking their return to the big stage in a bid to defend their title against an array of opponents. Karmine Corp will also make their debut in the league as new challengers.

The LEC studio has undergone a major makeover just in time for the upcoming competition. Known as the Riot Games Arena, it promises an upgraded experience for esports enthusiasts. Those eager to witness the action live can expect a bigger and better venue to accommodate their passion. The LEC 2024 Winter Split will be the first tournament to take place in this revamped setting.

League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split: Ticket details

Expand Tweet

The official League of Legends LEC 2024 Winter Split ticket portal will go on sale at 9 am PT/6 pm CET on January 5, 2024, offering tickets at €12 or $13.20. Fans can purchase tickets from the official EMEA Championship ticket portal on the LoL Esports website.

Following the start of the event on January 13, 2024, the matches will be held during the weekends. They will start at 8 am PST/5 pm CET, with the doors to the venue expected to open at around 7 am PST/4 pm CET. This will give fans some time to explore the latest venue and the extra offerings Riot has brought them.

Follow Sportskeeda for more news updates about the upcoming LEC and other regions' splits.