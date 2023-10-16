Riot Games unveils League of Legends' virtual boy band, HEARTSTEEL

Riot Games finally announced the formation of HEARTSTEEL, the newest virtual boy band featuring various revamped League of Legends champions as its members.

Their first single, PARANOIA, features dynamic and character-driven songwriting that captures the group's boundless energy. This song will mark the debut of the six-piece band, each with distinctive roles and characteristics, a development that the LoL fan community will surely find thrilling.

This article will shed light on all information regarding League of Legends' virtual boy band, HEARTSTEEL, their members, the new song, and more.

All members of HEARTSTEEL, the boy band of League of Legends

HEARTSTEEL will feature Kayn, Aphelios, K'Sante, Ezreal, Sett, and Yone (Image via Riot Games)

Beloved champions like Kayn, Aphelios, K'Sante, Ezreal, Sett, and Yone are part of a new virtual band that will take the League of Legends world by storm. Each band member has a different role, making them a truly unique ensemble.

The roles of each member are mentioned below:

Ezreal : Vocalist

: Vocalist Kayn : Rapper, instrumentalist

: Rapper, instrumentalist Aphelios : Instrumentalist, songwriter

: Instrumentalist, songwriter Yone : Producer

: Producer K’Sante : Co-leader, vocalist

: Co-leader, vocalist Sett: Co-leader, rapper

HEARTSTEEL comprises daring and distinctive individuals who embody an unapologetic attitude toward creative expression. The troupe's character and music take cues from modern groups and a broad spectrum of influences spanning eras and genres, resulting in an audacious, unparalleled identity.

PARANOIA, the debut song by League of Legends' HEARTSTEEL

Baekhyun, ØZI, Tobi Lou, and Cal Scruby to feature in HEARTSTEEL's PARANOIA (Image via Riot Games)

Encapsulating their unstoppable energy, HEARTSTEEL is the newest music group from Riot Games Music (RGM). A leader in virtual artistry, RGM is famous for its fan-favorite acts like K/DA, Pentakill, and True Damage.

Moreover, in HEARTSTEEL's highly anticipated single PARANOIA, the band plans on showcasing character-oriented songwriting like never before.

All major listening platforms will feature the PARANOIA track at 8:00 am PT/ 8:30 pm IST on Monday, October 23, and viewers can catch the accompanying music video on YouTube.

Featuring renowned artists from various genres, including Baekhyun taking on the role of Ezreal, Sett will be brought to life with the help of ØZI, K'Sante will be voiced by Tobi Lou, and Kayn's voiceover will be done by Cal Scruby in the much-anticipated song of HEARTSTEEL.