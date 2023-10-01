League of Legends Worlds 2023 theme song: Performing artist, release date, and more

The most popular esports in the world, League of Legends, has had quite the soundtrack journey for nearly a decade. Boasting a diverse range of musical styles, some of the top names in the industry have lent their talents to the LoL Worlds' official theme songs, with the likes of G-IDLE and Lil Nas X being just a few to grace the collection.

It's no wonder that many fans have these tunes on a continuous loop. In exciting news, Riot Games has dropped the latest announcement regarding the theme song for the upcoming Worlds 2023 event, set to take place in October.

NewJeans is set to perform League of Legends Worlds 2023 theme song

At 10 pm PT on October 3, 2023, fans of League of Legends will be in for a treat as NewJeans will be performing at the World Championship with their new hit GODS.

Riot Games has announced that you can find it on YouTube and various music streaming websites. All in all, it will be infused with an invigorating and thrilling energy that is sure to excite the gaming community.

One of the most popular bands globally is NewJeans, a South Korean girl group that made quite an impact in under half a year. Their songs OMG and Ditto topped the charts on the Billboard Hot 100, causing quite a stir. Additionally, they received recognition from the Guinness Book of World Records, as they became the fastest K-pop band to generate a billion Spotify streams.

Sebastien Najand, the principal composer at Riot, has teamed up with Alex Seaver of Mako to pen this year's epic Worlds anthem, a tradition they have upheld for previous years with classics like RISE, Legends Never Die, and Awaken. They have also joined forces to produce several heart-pounding soundtracks for the Arcane TV series.

GODS will tell the tale of Deft, the Worlds 2022 champion

The prodigious Kim "Deft" Hyuk-kyu, the Korean League of Legends pro, will be the focus of NewJeans' GODS music video. We'll see his high school beginnings and follow his journey to his mind-blowing performance at LoL Worlds 2022.

Furthermore, the chronicles go beyond Deft's tale of triumph and tell how DRX, a team of unlikely victors, conquered all the odds and earned themselves the coveted title of World Champions.

