League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage: All qualified teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

With October 10, 2023, fast approaching, the League of Legends World Championship is gearing up to be the ultimate international event of this year. In it, eight teams will be split into two groups for the Play-In stage, with the highest-ranking squads from each group fighting it out in Round 2. Then, the top qualifiers from this phase will go up against the Swiss stage teams to see who comes out on top.

The best-of-three format will be utilized for the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage's first round. Subsequently, a best-of-five format will be employed for the second one. Everything about this stage will be explored in this piece, as the official schedule for this tournament was recently released.

Detailed match schedule for League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-in stage

Starting on October 10, 2023, the Play-in stage for League of Legends Worlds 2023 will be in full swing, eventually concluding on October 15, 2022. The list of participating teams is as follows:

Group A

GAM Esports

LOUD

PSG Talon

Rainbow7

Group B

CTBC Flying Oyster

DetonatioN FocusMe

Team Whales

Team BDS/Golden Guardians

On October 9, 2023, Team BDS and Golden Guardians will go head-to-head in the Worlds Qualifying Series to see who gets Group B's last spot.

To qualify for the second round of the Play-Ins, each team must secure two series victories during its initial stage. Regrettably, being defeated twice in the Group stage would result in a team's elimination.

For the first round of matches, here are the dates and schedules:

October 10, 2023

PSG Talon vs. Rainbow7 : 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST

: 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST GAM Esports vs. LOUD: 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST

October 11, 2023

CTBC Flying Oyster vs. DetonatioN FocusMe : 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST

: 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST Team BDS/Golden Guardians vs. Team Whales: 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST

October 12, 2023

Winners' Match (Group A) : 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST

: 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST Winners Match (Group B): 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST

October 13, 2023

Elimination Match (Group A) : 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST

: 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST Elimination Match (Group B): 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST

October 14, 2023

Decider Match (Group A) : 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST

: 12 am PT/12:30 pm IST Decider Match (Group B): 3 am PT/3:30 pm IST

It's worth noting for League of Legends enthusiasts that a handful of matches are still undetermined, though this is due to be resolved once the opening games have been played.

Where to watch the League of Legends Worlds 2023 Play-In stage

League of Legends Worlds 2023 will commence with the Play-ins stage in the bustling city of Seoul, South Korea, specifically at LoL Park. If you want to enjoy the action and thrill from your home, you have to tune in to Riot Games' official Twitch or YouTube channel on the aforementioned dates.

