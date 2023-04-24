League of Legends Worlds 2023 returns to South Korea: Starting Date, stadiums confirmed, and more

On April 23, 2023, Riot Games officially announced essential details regarding League of Legends Worlds 2023. The tournament seems to be returning to South Korea for the first time since 2018. Hence, all the details regarding Worlds 2023, including the starting date of the tournament and the confirmed stadiums, have been discussed in this article.

Apart from that, information regarding ticket sales has also been provided in brief. It is, however, important to mention that the dates are tentative, and there could be changes based on how things progress until Worlds 2023 officially begins.

Full details regarding League of Legends Worlds 2023 in South Korea

League of Legends Worlds 2023 will be held in South Korea from October 11 and will continue until November 19. The tournament will start in Seoul, travel to Busan, and then return back to the former for the Grand Finals. This is the fourth time an international tournament is being held in South Korea, which is a really big deal.

Previously, MSI 2022, Worlds 2018, and Worlds 2014 have been held in South Korea. This is a country where esports thrives and is one of the regions where the best in League of Legends can be found. In fact, the winner of Worlds 2022, DRX, is also from South Korea.

Hence, the hype surrounding the tournament in South Korea, which is literally the home of Faker, Deft, Gumayusi, Chovy, and others, is something that is bound to get fans excited.

Stadiums in South Korea where League of Legends Worlds 2023 will be held

The various stadiums in South Korea where Worlds 2023 will be held are:

Play-In Stage: October 11-15, LoL Park, Seoul

Swiss Stage: October 19-23 and October 26-29 at KBS Arena, Seoul

Quarterfinals: November 2-5 at Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan

Semi-finals: November 11-12 at Sajik Indoor Gymnasium, Busan

Grand Finals: November 19 at Gocheok Sky Dome, Seoul

The Gocheok Sky Dome in South Korea is the largest indoor stadium in the country. It is also the home of a baseball team named Kiwoom Heroes. Thus, it is safe to say that Riot Games is going all out when it comes to conducting Worlds 2023 and giving the fans the experience of a lifetime.

Ticket Sale for Worlds 2023

Tickets for League of Legends Worlds 2023 will go live from the month of July. The dates are as follows:

Play-in Stage: July 10

Swiss Stage: July 19

Knockout Stage: August 2

Thus, fans will have ample time to get hold of tickets in order to watch their favorite teams compete for the title of the best in the world.

