League of Legends Neeko rework hits PBE 13.9 patch cycle: Full Ability rundown and more

On April 18, 2023, the developers of League of Legends officially revealed Neeko's brand new midscope update. This is going to bring a lot of changes to Neeko and is aimed at making her a meta pick in the current environment. It is currently available in the PBE for League of Legends patch cycle 13.9. Thus, her reworked abilities along with all the changes have been discussed briefly in this article.

It is, however, vital to clarify that these abilities might receive some fine-tuning as players try Neeko out in the PBE. Depending on how good or bad she performs, players might ask for minor tweaks before her official release.

Full details regarding Neeko's ability rework in League of Legends PBE patch 13.9 cycle

The detailed ability changes surrounding Neeko's midscope update in League of Legends' PBE have been listed below in detail:

Inherent Glamor (P)

[NEW] Neeko stores Sho'ma whenever she is close to a non-epic monster, minion, ward or trap. Neeko can turn into that unit by simply clicking on her bar. Clicking on Neeko's face will return her back to the original state.

[NEW] Neeko's disguise will no longer break even if she takes damage. However, it will break if the disguised Neeko dies suffering from crowd control.

Cooldown: max (((floor((N-1)/3))* -3) +25,6) >>> 6 seconds

Blooming Burst (Q)

Secondary/Tertiary Pop Damage: 40/65/90/115/140 +20% AP >>> 35/60/85/110/135 + 25% AP

[NEW] Explosions will now deal 30/40/50/60/70 bonus damage to monsters

Shapesplitter (W)

Neeko will be able to recast this ability to change the direction of her clone.

Neeko's clone now has animations and sounds including Q/E/Dance/Joke/Taunt/Recall/Laugh.

[NEW] Neeko's empowered attacks will now deal bonus 50 damage to monsters

Tangle-Barbs (E)

Damage 80/115/150/185/220 + 60% AP >>> 70/105/140/175/210 + 65% AP

Pop Blossom (R)

Neeko will jump into the air while channeling and suspending all nearby enemies.

Neeko will crash onto the ground after 0.6 seconds and deal massive damage to every enemy. The stun duration will last for a total of 1.25 seconds.

Neeko will no longer receive a shield.

Damage 200/425/650 (+130% AP) >>> 150/350/550 (+ 100% AP)

Cooldown: 90s >>> 120/105/90s

Thus, the rework definitely looks quite significant as Neeko seems to have received increased scaling while her abilities have received some really good changes. The developers want Neeko to fill in all forms of roles, including both as a mage and a tank. However, one of the biggest ones to consider here is the increased damage against monsters.

Phlox @RiotPhlox Jungle changes are really just a bonus, I don't expect it to be her primary role or anything, but it's a very exciting place for her to be able to exist imo, so worth trying out Jungle changes are really just a bonus, I don't expect it to be her primary role or anything, but it's a very exciting place for her to be able to exist imo, so worth trying out

This change seems to be targeted towards making Neeko viable for the jungle role in League of Legends. In the current meta, there are very few AP jungle champions and Neeko might be able to fill that role, though she will be more of a carry instead of a facilitator.

Her ultimate seems to have improved a lot with a powerful stun that can work as a set-up in teamfights. On the other hand, the shield from Neeko's ultimate has been removed, which means she might die if players try to use this skill as a means to escape while in low health.

Phlox @RiotPhlox As for intent: these changes were really intended to preserve current Neeko playstyles (like AS, mage, or even tank) and really heighten her Trickster gameplay. Also a little spice toward R. As for intent: these changes were really intended to preserve current Neeko playstyles (like AS, mage, or even tank) and really heighten her Trickster gameplay. Also a little spice toward R.

Overall, her increased scaling along with the rest of the changes will make Neeko a formidable champion in League of Legends. It is now time to observe how well she develops in the PBE and what state she gets released in on the live servers.

