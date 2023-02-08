League of Legends Aurelion Sol rework: Runes, best build, gameplay guide, and more

League of Legends' brand new Aurelion Sol rework has finally arrived at the Summoners Rift, along with patch 13.3, after a long delay due to technical issues. The character is one of the most popular and iconic champions in the game. He is a massive, pompous space dragon who creates galaxies. Now, the rework is here and features stunning changes as well as voiceovers.

League of Legends @LeagueOfLegends The dawn of your cosmos is over. Only I and the stars will remain. The dawn of your cosmos is over. Only I and the stars will remain. https://t.co/geQrbaadhv

The Star Forger has been one of the most specialized champions for a large portion of LoL's lifetime due to his peculiar playstyle and specialized build paths. Thus, he was never a champion for beginners or versatile gamers. Through the provision of a brand new kit, the first-ever Aurelion Sol rework seeks to remedy this.

Ms. Anomaly @TheLoneAlbino_ I love Aurelion Sol's rework!



Before Aurelion is just like a dragon throwing glowing orbs. Now, you can feel the power of cosmos. I love Aurelion Sol's rework!Before Aurelion is just like a dragon throwing glowing orbs. Now, you can feel the power of cosmos.

In terms of gameplay, Aurelion Sol's previous version was far from perfect. His gameplay elements were primarily utility-based. Due to his restricted stun and damage range, he was difficult to control.

Also, in his old kit, a group of stars orbited the star dragon continuously and dealt damage to foes they came in contact with. This required Aurelion Sol players to pay attention to a moving object around their character. This has been fully eliminated by the latest character's redesign.

To improve the champion and make it more approachable for both seasoned players and newbies, Riot Games went back to the design board. With the rework now in the game, here's an in-depth guide to the dragon's overhauled abilities, best-build paths, and runes in League of Legends.

Aurelion Sol rework abilities, build, and runes in League of Legends

Abilities

Passive: Cosmic Creator

Similar to Syndra's shards, Aurelion Sol's new passive has an integrated scaling mechanic. The champion gains stacks of Stardust whenever he deals damage to adversaries, and the number of stacks determines how much of an improvement each of his abilities receives.

Q: Breath of Light

Aurelion Sol exhales celestial fire in a specific direction for a set period of time, causing minor AoE (area of effect) damage around the first target while also injuring the first enemy champion affected by it.

The amount of additional damage dealt to the initial hostile character or turret increases with the number of Stardust stacks Aurelion Sol has every second they continue to take damage. The Star Forger also receives a stack of the item if the first target the move hits is a champion.

W: Astral Flight

With this ability, Aurelion Sol can fly across the Summoner's Rift, much like he could using his previous kit. However, League of Legends' Star Forger can now use moves while flying, thanks to the rework.

In this, Aurelion Sol selects a spot on the map and flies in its direction to cast an ability. The more Stardust stacks he has, the farther he can fly via Astral Flight.

めーか @mkGroro Astral Flightのクールダウンは、Aurelion Solによってダメージを受けた敵チャンピオンが死ぬたびに減少する。 StardusutはAstral Flightの最大射程を増加させる。 Astral Flightのクールダウンは、Aurelion Solによってダメージを受けた敵チャンピオンが死ぬたびに減少する。 StardusutはAstral Flightの最大射程を増加させる。

E: Singularity

Aurelian Sol's third fundamental ability, Singularity, unleashes a black hole that starts to draw enemies to its center while slowing them down. Every time a foe dies inside it, and whenever an enemy champion is trapped inside the hole for a second, Sol receives Stardust stacks.

When an adversary enters its core, if their health is below a particular point, they are promptly put to death. Stardust stacks enhance Singularity and raise the execution threshold.

R: Falling Star

Sol's brand-new ultimate is called Falling Star, and it does exactly what the name suggests. After a brief wait, the Targonian space dragon will rip a star out of the sky and smash it into the ground close to him.

While Aurelion Sol has accumulated enough stacks of Stardust, his next cast of Falling Star will change to The Skies Descend. The former stuns opponents and does magic damage while earning stacks of Stardust for each enemy champion struck by it.

Empowered R: The Skies Descend

Aurelion Sol's subsequent Falling Star becomes The Skies Descend once he has amassed a particular number of Stardust stacks. The reworked ult also has a 1% chance of spawning an Easter egg featuring Lee Shin upon a flawless execution of this ability.

The Skies Descend functions identically to Falling Star, with the exception that it has a vastly expanded impact zone, does more damage, and knocks foes upward as opposed to stunning them to prevent Tenacity from shortening the duration of crowd control. Stacks of Stardust can also be used to increase the area of The Skies Descend.

Aurelion Sol rework build in League of Legends

Reworked has got incredible scaling abilities (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

With his latest rework, Aurelion Sol has evolved into a hypothetically infinitely scalable late-game monster. The more Stardust he accumulates, the more it will permanently enhance three of his skills.

The builds for Aurelion Sol aim to concentrate on that late-game potential and crank it as high as possible, given his incredible scaling strength.

Rod of Ages and Seraph's Embrace seem to make the champion's core. This won't come as a surprise to players if they have been following the recent metagame of mid laners in League of Legends.

After that, Aurelion Sol will probably love abusing Demonic Embrace, another very potent mage item, to deal constant damage. Although his final equipment is open-ended, Rabadon's Deathcap and Void Staff seem to be the most obvious choices. The reworked space dragon is excellent at opening up closed spaces before closing in to cast deadly spell rotations on his foes.

Aurelion Sol rework runes in League of Legends

League of Legends' Star Forger will probably go through a few more shuffles before settling on his runes because Aurelion Sol's new ones aren't as reliable as his items.

At the moment, players might try hastening the character's scaling by giving him First Strike, increasing his access to gold, and rewarding his quick bursts of AoE damage. One can also attempt to enhance his poke with Arcane Comet, but this strategy fails once Aurelion Sol starts to scale.

It will take some time before it is decided exactly how League of Legends' own space dragon should learn his runes, but in the interim, there is room for enjoyable experimentation.

Conclusion

Overall, it appears that Aurelion Sol has been modified into a traditional League of Legends control mage with certain tweaks.

His previous rotating stars, which required players to maintain a more conventional approach, are no longer applicable. Aurelion Sol will frequently be seen hiding behind his more durable allies and shooting black holes at them.

He can close the gap at the appropriate moment to breathe fire waves and smash stars from the heavens onto his League of Legends enemies. He is evolving into a control mage with mostly short-range but massively significant scaling abilities.

