Why is Ravenous Hydra a core item for Jhin in League of Legends Season 13?

Jhin, one of the most beloved ADCs in League of Legends, is known for his unique gameplay and design. Recently, he has made a comeback in the meta after a hiatus over the past few patches. He is considered to be a top pick by many because of his versatility.

According to op.gg data, Jhin has a win rate of 51.2%, a pick rate of 19.3%, a ban rate of 2%, and an average KDA ratio of 0.0, which shows that the marksman has a strong presence in the current 2023 meta. Ravenous Hydra is a must-have item for Jhin in League of Legends Season 13, known for its explosive AD.

hoshimachi suisei footrest @0423rrjjcc_ SINCE WHEN DID RAVENOUS HYDRA JHIN BECOME A THING?????? THIS GUY ABSOLUTELY POPPED OFF LMAO SINCE WHEN DID RAVENOUS HYDRA JHIN BECOME A THING?????? THIS GUY ABSOLUTELY POPPED OFF LMAO https://t.co/SnOb0KsFBa

Thus, it can be interesting to dig deeper into Jhin's kit and understand the reason behind Ravenous Hydra's undisputed supremacy as his most essential build item.

Ravenous Hydra is the best solution for Jhin's wave clear and sustain issues in League of Legends

Jhin-Hydra is one of the most terrifying ADCs in the current League of Legends meta (Image via Riot Games)

Although Ravenous Hydra may not be ideal for all builds, it significantly improves Jhin's performance in League of Legends. Wave clearing, a weakness for Jhin compared to champions like Ezreal and Vayne, becomes much stronger with the use of Ravenous Hydra. The item not only enhances his wave clear ability but also gives him an edge in split pushing when he has a lead, especially in lower Elos.

The less obvious aspect, however, is Jhin's Sustain and Squishyness. The champion's low-range autos put him at significant risk. One of the reasons Duskblade builds were so popular previously was because they compensated for the champion's range issues with agility boosts and quick cooldowns.

However, a series of nerfs that the fiery bot lane champion received throughout Season 11 and 12 led players to gradually replace Duskblade with Hydra.

Jhin's primary focus is using his basic attacks to deal a lot of damage and eliminate opponents, so he doesn’t synergize well with Lifesteal. Instead, he focuses on Omnivamp, and Ravenous Hydra provides the ideal source of Omnivamp for the champion.

watch how it went -> I tried Ravenous Hydra Jhin vs Master Playerswatch how it went -> youtu.be/_Mt4nAxSEwI I tried Ravenous Hydra Jhin vs Master Playerswatch how it went -> youtu.be/_Mt4nAxSEwI https://t.co/K4PcOxYlWt

As an AD caster, Jhin loves Hydra as his passive Carnivorous gains 0.51 bonus attack damage per stack. This gargantuan AD number is what makes Jhin-Hydra so strong in the current meta.

What is so broken about Ravenous Hydra?

Here are some reasons why Ravenous Hydra is a powerful legendary item for Jhin:

Ravenous Hydra's base stats are 93.1% gold efficient .

. Ravenous Hydra's gold efficiency due to Carnivorous increases by 0.51% per stack.

increases by per stack. Ravenous Hydra's becomes 100% gold efficient at 14 stacks of Carnivorous .

at 14 stacks of . At 20 stacks of Carnivorous , Ravenous Hydra is 103.39% gold efficient .

, Ravenous Hydra is . At maximum stacks of Carnivorous , Ravenous Hydra is 113.69% gold efficient .

, Ravenous Hydra is . Cleave is not blocked by spell shield.

Ravenous Hydra can be found in the store by searching for "no damage." While there are numerous possible explanations for this, the "no" in "RaveNOus" and "Damage" in its stats (+65 attack damage) is the actual reason. The item can also be found by searching for "Raven Age" or "Dam us."

