Who is Prince? Everything to know about FlyQuest’s new League of Legends AD carry

League of Legends 2023 LCS Spring Split has only been underway for a week. However, many have already begun making significant predictions regarding the season and the teams participating.

Following the opening round of games this season, fans and experts have already lauded Lee "Prince," FlyQuest's new AD, the finest marksman in his league.

the precision and accuracy of his clicks and spacing is just next level, and the confidence he has behind all his plays just makes him such a massive threat no matter what champion he's on Prince looks like the best player ever imported to #LCS

After FlyQuest clinched-in Prince from Liiv SANDBOX back in December, C9's star bot laner Kim "Berserker" confessed that he is excited to face off against the South Korean prodigy not only because he is a great ADC, but now he finally has a challenge. Berserker stated:

"I have never played against Price competitively, only in ranked. But I'm really excited. I like him as a player and I feel like I have finally met my rival."

A brief dive into Team FlyQuest's new League of Legends ADC, Prince

Experts believe Prince is the best-ever imported ADC at the LCS (Image via Prince's Twitter)

Lee "Prince" is a 22-year-old South Korean League of Legends pro. After spending his initial years with local gaming clubs like Incheon, I Gaming Star, and bbq Olivers, Prince made his first big-stage breakthrough in 2018 with Dplus Kia (previously DAMWON Gaming).

However, the rookie struggled to make it into the first team ahead of experienced AD Carries like Kim "Veritas" and Shin "Nuclear." After struggling for two more years at LCK, he moved to the well-known Chinese team FunPlus Phoenix, popularly known as FPX, in December 2020.

#FPX Please give a warm welcome to Prince (Lee Chae-hwan), who will now serve at FPX League of Legends division as our AD carry together with Lwx. Welcome aboard!

With his explosive potential in the bot lane, Prince soon became popular as a substitute for Lin "Lwx." However, the stars are not meant to drain their talents on the substitute bench.

Soon after, in February 2021, Prince was brought back to LCK by Korean League of Legends heavyweights Liiv SANDBOX (LSB), who replaced the-then first-team regular Moon "Route" in the bot lane.

Prince quit LSB in November 2021 and could not find a new home in time for the spring season. While LSB was stranded at the bottom of the LCK, Prince spent the spring as a free agent. However, a new chapter in the tale of LSB began when they brought Prince back for the summer split.

왕자의 귀환, 'Prince' 이채환 선수가 돌아왔습니다.

2022 LCK 서머 스플릿을 함께할 프린스 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드리겠습니다.



The Return of the Prince.

We are pleased to have ‘Prince’ Lee Chae Hwan again in the 2022 LCK Summer!



왕자의 귀환, 'Prince' 이채환 선수가 돌아왔습니다.

2022 LCK 서머 스플릿을 함께할 프린스 선수에게 많은 응원과 관심 부탁드리겠습니다.

The Return of the Prince.

We are pleased to have 'Prince' Lee Chae Hwan again in the 2022 LCK Summer!

After making a comeback, Prince swiftly reclaimed the leadership position in Liiv SANDBOX. Thanks to his consistent play and accurate picks, he was there for his squad every time they needed him.

Prince was selected as the player of the Game 12 times out of the 27 games Liiv SANDBOX won, and he shared the Player of the Season honor with Gen. G's ADC Park "Ruler."

Prince as Player of LCK Summer Split 2022 (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends LCK)

Prince was also chosen for the LCK 2022 Summer Season All-LCK Second Team. Ruler was named to the All-LCK First Team, while Jeong "Chovy" and Ruler voted for Prince as the best ADC.

Despite not winning the tournament, he still had his breakout year, leading to his transfer to the Pacific to FlyQuest, one of North America's top League of Legends franchises.

FlyQuest @FlyQuest The throne awaits the future king.



Here to build a legacy in the bot lane,

The throne awaits the future king.

Here to build a legacy in the bot lane,

With a flawless 2-0 start to the split, the 22-year-old sensation had a strong LCS debut for his side. According to League of Legends statistics aggregator Oracle's Elixir, Prince holds a staggering record of 19 kills in two games, four assists, and just one death.

He received a lot of praise for his bravery, willingness to take risks, and outstanding early games that neutralized the opposing duos. He did use a significant amount of resources from his team, amassing the largest average proportion of the total gold his team earned in the LCS at 31%.

When Prince arrived at the LCS in December last year, many were already familiar with exceptional talent. Last year, the ADC picked up the co-Player of the Split award in the LCK for his exceptional performances on Liiv SANDBOX. He managed to keep up to his standards even in the new league with FlyQuest.

League of Legends enthusiasts can catch FlyQuest with Prince in action when Week 2 of the 2023 LCS Spring Split goes live on Thursday, February 2.

