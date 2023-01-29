League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split Week 1 Results: Cloud9 and TSM go 2-0, 100 Thieves stumble

The opening week of League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split has ended with anticipated results, although there were a few surprising outcomes. In the opening week, Cloud9 and TSM were the two teams who dominated and looked quite strong.

Meanwhile, 100 Thieves did not get off to the start they might have expected, instead ending up stumbling.

Overall, things look interesting in the ongoing LCS, and the upcoming weeks should be even more interesting for fans.

Standings, results, and team overview after week 1 at League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The standings after week 1 at the League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split are as follows:

Team Name Matches Played Wins Losses TSM 2 2 0 Cloud9 2 2 0 CLG 2 2 0 FlyQuest 2 2 0 Evil Geniuses 2 1 1 100 Thieves 2 1 1 Immortals Progressive 2 0 1 Dignitas 2 0 2 Team Liquid 2 0 2 Golden Guardians 2 0 2

TSM and Cloud9 are currently the two best-performing teams in the LCS 2023 Spring Split. It is still too early to make any predictions, but TSM look strong. The roster seems to have sorted most of the issues plaguing it in 2022.

Cloud9 is as dominant as it was back in 2022. Fudge seems to have become even better as a player, while Diplex seems to have hit the bullseye in the midlane. Berserker and Zven also look impressive, which is a good sign for Cloud9.

However, it is not just TSM, and Cloud9 as FlyQuest and CLG also had a decent start to the 2023 Spring Split in League of Legends LCS. Many have termed FlyQuest the LCK team of the LCS, as three out of five players on that team are South Korean.

Amongst those, the biggest addition has to be Prince, who was one of the best ADCs back in 2022 in the LCK. He previously played for Liiv Sandbox and was known for being reliable. He has continued in similar form this year and is showcasing his talent in front of the North American League of Legends audience.

CLG is also performing extremely well, and it looks like the improvements the team made back in the 2022 Summer Split have been built upon for the 2023 Spring Split. The roster performs coordinated, which is quite rare in the opening weeks.

Meanwhile, 100 Thieves are a team that has been in focus since the return of bot laner Doublelift. Unfortunately, they suffered a loss to Cloud9 in their opening game.

Bjergsen does not appear to be the player he was several years ago. Also, Doublelift will take some time before he once again gets into the rhythm of professional League of Legends.

Team Liquid, too, disappointed this week, and it looks like adding world champion Pyosik to the roster did not make much difference. The team is expected to improve, but things are currently looking dire for Team Liquid.

