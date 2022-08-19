Gen.G vs Liiv Sandbox at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The first game of Round 2 at the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split playoffs will be between Gen.G and Liiv Sandbox. It is a game that would not have held any value if played around the beginning of the Summer Split.
This is because Gen.G is obviously way superior to Liiv Sandbox in terms of player quality and strategic decisions. However, the latter has improved significantly in the second stage of the regular season and has showcased a style of play that is working quite effectively.
Hence, the level of competition in this match will be pretty good, and Liiv Sandbox might be able to push Gen.G to its limits.
Preview of Gen.G versus Liiv Sandbox at League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split
Predictions
Gen.G is arguably one of the best teams in the entire world right now. Its roster had a few issues during the Spring Split of League of Legends' LCK, but it changed significantly during the Summer Split.
The overall quality of the roster with players like Chovy, Peanut, and Ruler is unmatched and very evident from its results. Gen.G has demolished its competition without breaking a sweat during the regular season.
The team has brilliant drafting skills, massive laning fortitude, and immaculate team fighting. It almost feels like there are no weaknesses to Gen.G and that there is no way of defeating this team unless the players make intentional mistakes.
On the other hand, Liiv Sandbox had a slow start to the Summer Split of the League of Legends LCK. Initially, it looked like teams like DAMWON KIA and DRX were much better suited to compete against Gen.G and T1.
However, as time passed, Liiv Sandbox became better. Players like Prince and Clozer took the team to new heights, and it became tough for others to catch up.
Obviously, because of the initial results, Liiv Sandbox could not compete with T1 and Gen.G in the standings. However, the fight this team put in towards the latter part of the season was commendable.
In terms of predictions, it is safe to say that Gen.G clearly has the upper hand despite the performances put forth by Liiv Sandbox. Therefore, the former should win this match-up by a 3-1 margin.
Head-to-head
Since its inception in 2019, Liiv Sandbox has faced Gen.G 16 times at League of Legends' LCK. The latter has garnered 11 wins, while Liiv Sandbox has garnered only five victories.
Previous results
Previously, Liiv Sandbox faced DRX in Round 1 of the League of Legends LCK 2022 Summer Split Playoffs and won the match 3-1.
On the other hand, Gen. G played KT Rolster during the Regular Split of the Playoffs and grabbed a 2-1 victory.
LCK 2022 Summer Split rosters
Gen.G
- Doran
- Peanut
- Chovy
- Ruler
- Lehends
Liiv Sandbox
- Dove
- Croco
- Clozer
- Prince
- Kael
Livestream details
Gen.G vs Liiv Sandbox will be telecast live on the official Twitch channel of League of Legends LCK on August 20, 2022, from 1:00 am PT/1:30 pm IST.