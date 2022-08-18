100 Thieves YouTube shakeup: CEO Nadeshot announces new channel for League of Legends, promises more MOBA content

100 Thieves CEO and founder Matthew "Nadeshot" took to Twitter and YouTube to announce a change in how the content group will handle its YouTube channels going forward. The shuffle includes renaming the old channel dedicated to esports and the creation of a new one dedicated to Riot Games' MOBA League of Legends:

"All right guys so listen we got a couple changes coming up here for 100 Thieves content. But I don't want you to panic because I'm going to explain and I think it's going to make a lot of sense when we get to the end of it."

Nadeshot explained that the bifurcation of content is an attempt to streamline the process of content curation and consumption by fans. By creating a separate League of Legends channel, he also promised that more content for the game will be uploaded by the creators associated with the organization.

100 Thieves YouTube branches out to make room for new League of Legends channel

The organization is best known for its various gaming teams who participate at the highest tiers. Their Valorant roster made a name for themselves by winning the first ever North American championship back in 2020 and their Call of Duty roster were recently crowned COD League champions.

According to their website, however, they are considered to be a "premier lifestyle brand and gaming organization."

As such, they also have a strong content creation and streaming side with big shots in the streaming world such as Kyedae, Hiko, AustinShow, BrookeAB, Fuslie, not to mention the queen of YouTube and one of the co-owners of the organization, Rachell "Valkyrae."

Welcome to the NEW 100T LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CHANNEL delivered by #GrubhubPartner Exposing 100T LCS comms? 1v1's with Yassuo against...everyone?Welcome to the NEW 100T LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CHANNEL delivered by @Grubhub Exposing 100T LCS comms? 1v1's with Yassuo against...everyone?Welcome to the NEW 100T LEAGUE OF LEGENDS CHANNEL delivered by @Grubhub #GrubhubPartner https://t.co/leFzQAMxtx

A main YouTube channel for the organization already exists, which has over 1.5 million subscribers, for the variety of streaming and collaborative content generated by the creators who are a part of the group.

The esports channel on the platform was created in a bid to demarcate streaming content and esports but that will now be changed as Nadeshot explained at the 1:02 minute mark:

"This current channel 100 Thieves Esports is actually going to be changing to 100 Thieves Valorant, so that we can create everything and anything, all things 100 Thieves Valorant right here right now."

He then proceeded to announce the new channel:

"Then, we're gonna be launching a brand new 100 Thieves League of Legends channel."

The CEO further explained that they will be filling in the gap in League of Legends content and apologized for it. That said, he seemed optimistic about solving the issue, perhaps hinting at a change in their League of Legends content team. Directing viewers to the new channel, he said:

"We know that we've been a little short of League of Legends content but we've got some great things in the hopper and we are going to be servicing all that right here or in the description below so don't miss it."

The League of Legends channel will be the fourth YouTube channel to be directly associated with the organization with a combined subscriber count of more than 2 million; not a mean feat for an organization founded a mere five years ago.

