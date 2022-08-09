"It’s a dream come true!": 100 Thieves Nadeshot reminisces after team wins Call of Duty League Championship

Mathew Haag, aka 100 Thieves' owner and CEO Nadeshot, celebrated winning the Call of Duty League Championship 2022 as LA Thieves came out on top this season. A former pro player, Haag took to Twitter to commend his team on winning the tournament and reminisced about his time behind the controller, lamenting his inability to win it back then.

"I could never get the job done myself and I’m just unbelievably grateful to be a part of an organization and family that could deliver a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. It’s a dream come true!"

100T Nadeshot @Nadeshot I honestly can’t even begin to explain how much this championship means to me personally. I could never get the job done myself and I’m just unbelievably grateful to be a part of an organization and family that could deliver a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. It’s a dream come true! I honestly can’t even begin to explain how much this championship means to me personally. I could never get the job done myself and I’m just unbelievably grateful to be a part of an organization and family that could deliver a WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP. It’s a dream come true!

Famous for his long and illustrious stint at OpTic gaming, he is an MLG X Games 2014 gold medalist and a Call of Duty XP champion from way back in 2011. The 30-year-old stepped away from competitive play in 2015 and founded the gaming organization 100 Thieves the following year.

Nadeshot laments not winning a World Championship back in his days as LA Thieves bags the Call of Duty League this year

Although Matthew "Nadeshot" has stopped playing Call of Duty professionally, he is still closely linked to the game as the CEO and creator of Los Angeles Thieves, the Call of Duty team for 100 Thieves. As his team lifted the trophy, Nadeshot couldn't help but look back at the good old days when he himself used to go up against some of the best players in the game.

In his tweet, the former player noted that 100 Thieves had achieved what he was unable to do as a player. Calling it a dream come true, he applauded the team and the coaching staff for achieving this huge feat.

In his speech, the CEO noted the hard work and determination shown by the players despite criticism from the community, saying:

"I'm not trying to sound like an a**hole, but you need to give them their honors because they deserve it. These guys got more criticism than I've ever seen in competitive Call of Duty history, and they just went back to back and won a World Championship."

Twitter reactions

Many commended Nadeshot's speech after winning the league and lauded the team for sticking through thick and thin and remaining consistent throughout the tournament. Streamers, esports personalities, and Call of Duty fans flocked to the post to give their thoughts and extend support to the winning team:

FaZe ZooMaa @ZooMaa @Nadeshot The last two events were dominant, love how you guys showed what sticking together through rough times can do ignoring the outside noise. Congrats on all the success well deserved! @Nadeshot The last two events were dominant, love how you guys showed what sticking together through rough times can do ignoring the outside noise. Congrats on all the success well deserved!

NiceWigg @NiceWigg @Nadeshot You’re a hard working mf man and it’s only right you got teams who love to work just as hard as you. All of y’all GOATS. @Nadeshot You’re a hard working mf man and it’s only right you got teams who love to work just as hard as you. All of y’all GOATS.

FaZe Alec @Arcitys @Nadeshot You’re a inspiration brotha congrats to you and what you created you deserve it @Nadeshot You’re a inspiration brotha congrats to you and what you created you deserve it

The Los Angeles Thieves is one of the two official Call of Duty League franchise teams from Los Angeles. Founded in November 2020, they have already left a significant mark on the Call of Duty scene by winning two majors back-to-back, one of them being the World Championships.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish