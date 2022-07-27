"That boy was straight a** at Snake": Nadeshot takes a shot at stream hacker

Matthew “Nadeshot”, CEO of 100 Thieves, ran into some bad luck on July 26, 2022. His stream was hacked by an unknown person, who simply played Snake on his stream and left an inappropriate message on the stream.

Nadeshot is not new to being hacked, but he left a pair of tweets about the incident. One was a joke about the person being bad at Snake, while the other was a bit more sincere.

“That boy was straight a** at snake…good grief get that man some help.”

Nadeshot recently had his stream hacked, hacker just played Snake

During the hack of the CEO’s stream, the person had their webcam on, as well as an email where viewers could donate. The hacker also left an offensive message on the screen and a third-party version of Snake, which they played.

While in the first tweet, Nade trolled and mocked the hacker’s subpar gameplay, his second tweet talked about his experiences in gaming. He seemed calm but really just wanted to be left alone.

“I thought the hacking days were over. I dealt with that so much in 2013-2015, I’ve done my time. I’m old man, please leave me be.”

It’s not new to hear about Nadeshot being hacked, such as when he lost control of his PSN and Twitter accounts in 2018. Given his history of dealing with people locking him out of his accounts, he took the situation well.

For a brief period, the streamer’s channel was banned to get the hacker out of the channel. As of this writing, all of the streamer’s previous videos are gone, and the latest clips are just the hacker playing Snake.

Twitter empathizes with Nadeshot’s situation and offers advice

Many were confused and took to Twitter to talk about Nadeshot's stream. Several fans got a notification of Nade playing Valorant but got nothing in response, or the hacked stream. For each person that was confused, another person answered that he was hacked.

Many Twitter users were upset about the situation, but one response offered something potentially useful. They stated that if Nadeshot is using phone verification, there are steps that need to be taken to secure the channel again.

Matthew’s editor, 100 Thieves Abby, also woke up shocked by what was going on, likely unaware of the hacking in the first place. Others lamented the content that was deleted and tagged Twitch to try and get it fixed.

Many on Twitter found Matthew's original tweet mocking the hacker to be hilarious, quote tweeting the original post by the CEO.

Several would show their love for the 100 Thieves CEO. It was an unfortunate situation, but one that was familiar. One Twitter user, for example, recalled when Trojan hacked the streamer’s channel.

Things seem to be back to normal now, and the streamer likely has control of his account again, and hopefully, he does not get hacked again. The content creator clearly just wants people to leave him be so he can stream for his fans instead of dealing with getting hacked again and again.

