Nadeshot shares a heartfelt message as 100 Thieves announce new video game, Project X

Earlier today, Nadeshot shared a heartfelt message as one of the most popular esports organizations, 100 Thieves, announced a brand new video game named Project X.

The world of content creation and gaming, including video game development, is extremely competitive, and esports organizations often compete for livestreamers to represent their brand. And that's likely why 100 Thieves is entering the video-game-development space with its upcoming new project.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves announces its new project

100 Thieves has truly made a name for itself in the past couple of years. However, the organization is finally stepping out of its comfort zone to join the ever-growing game development industry.

In an official statement released by 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew "Nadeshot," the former pro gamer highlighted the fact that this new venture was the biggest announcement since the organization first started way back in 2017.

As per the founder himself, developing a video game is a way to continue pushing the organization's limits to deliver quality products to the audience.

Welcome to Project X!



We are making a video game with our creators, our pros, and our community.

This project will also give those involved in the project an insight into what players are really looking for when it comes to gaming.

Fans react to the Project X announcement

Since the grand announcement was made, the news has reached all corners of the gaming world. Several fans are chiming in with their love and support. And it seems like the project is already a great hit among fans. Moreover, there are even people who would like to be a part of the process.

Here are what fans had to say about Nadeshot's exciting announcement regarding Project X:

Tedster @tedster19 @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot Idk if this is a good idea. Gaming org is great. Props to nadeshot. But designing and producing a new game. That’s a lot of money and if it flops…..then what. Idk. I don’t think it’s a good idea for any gaming org to make a video game @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot Idk if this is a good idea. Gaming org is great. Props to nadeshot. But designing and producing a new game. That’s a lot of money and if it flops…..then what. Idk. I don’t think it’s a good idea for any gaming org to make a video game

robbie @K6robbie @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot competitor as that’s the niche that needs the most fixing right now and IMO would have the highest chance (if done right) at succeeding. Best of luck guys can’t wait! @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot competitor as that’s the niche that needs the most fixing right now and IMO would have the highest chance (if done right) at succeeding. Best of luck guys can’t wait!

MYSTIC7 @MYSTIC7 @100T_ProjectX



If u need play testers hmu @Nadeshot LFG excited to see what you all buildIf u need play testers hmu @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot LFG excited to see what you all build🚀If u need play testers hmu

Brett (E.V.) @espeonvalentine @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot When it comes to weapon attachments (if this is a shooter) sometimes less is more. Don't over complicate things. Good luck man, it's gonna be great 🙂 @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot When it comes to weapon attachments (if this is a shooter) sometimes less is more. Don't over complicate things. Good luck man, it's gonna be great 🙂

Cyber @CybernetixLive @Elevated_Impact @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot I don’t know what to think of this. On one hand, I think it could be really cool. Nadeshot has an incredible knowledge of video games, particularly competitive ones. On the other hand, 100T has turned into a hype brand. Likely to be one of those stupid NFT games. Guess we’ll see @Elevated_Impact @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot I don’t know what to think of this. On one hand, I think it could be really cool. Nadeshot has an incredible knowledge of video games, particularly competitive ones. On the other hand, 100T has turned into a hype brand. Likely to be one of those stupid NFT games. Guess we’ll see

At the time of writing, little to nothing has been revealed about the project. Basically, the surprise announcement is more inclined towards updating fans that a brand new game is in the works rather than revealing the entire game itself. It seems like fans may have to wait a bit longer to get some actual information on the video game.

Needless to say, by stepping into the competitive world of game development with Project X, the organization has taken a massive step toward reaching a more game-hungry audience around the world.

