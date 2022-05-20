×
Create
Notifications

Nadeshot shares a heartfelt message as 100 Thieves announce new video game, Project X

Nadeshot shares a heartfelt message as 100 Thieves announce a new video game (Image via 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, Valkyrae/Twitter)
Nadeshot shares a heartfelt message as 100 Thieves announce a new video game (Image via 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, Valkyrae/Twitter)
Vitasta Singh
Vitasta Singh
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 20, 2022 05:31 AM IST
News

Earlier today, Nadeshot shared a heartfelt message as one of the most popular esports organizations, 100 Thieves, announced a brand new video game named Project X.

The world of content creation and gaming, including video game development, is extremely competitive, and esports organizations often compete for livestreamers to represent their brand. And that's likely why 100 Thieves is entering the video-game-development space with its upcoming new project.

Here's everything you need to know about it.

Popular esports organization 100 Thieves announces its new project

100 Thieves has truly made a name for itself in the past couple of years. However, the organization is finally stepping out of its comfort zone to join the ever-growing game development industry.

A message from @Nadeshot. https://t.co/OCNRRrnS11

In an official statement released by 100 Thieves founder and CEO Matthew "Nadeshot," the former pro gamer highlighted the fact that this new venture was the biggest announcement since the organization first started way back in 2017.

As per the founder himself, developing a video game is a way to continue pushing the organization's limits to deliver quality products to the audience.

Welcome to Project X! We are making a video game with our creators, our pros, and our community. https://t.co/AfmQNcD4Wn

This project will also give those involved in the project an insight into what players are really looking for when it comes to gaming.

Fans react to the Project X announcement

Since the grand announcement was made, the news has reached all corners of the gaming world. Several fans are chiming in with their love and support. And it seems like the project is already a great hit among fans. Moreover, there are even people who would like to be a part of the process.

Here are what fans had to say about Nadeshot's exciting announcement regarding Project X:

@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot Idk if this is a good idea. Gaming org is great. Props to nadeshot. But designing and producing a new game. That’s a lot of money and if it flops…..then what. Idk. I don’t think it’s a good idea for any gaming org to make a video game
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot If you need any voice actors or 3D environment artists, I'm interested! 🙋‍♀️
@korsakov97 @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot one hour ago you linked to an article thats way longer than this text
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot competitor as that’s the niche that needs the most fixing right now and IMO would have the highest chance (if done right) at succeeding. Best of luck guys can’t wait!
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot If there's applications to be a voice actor I'd be keen to be apart of this 👀
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot Let me help y’all https://t.co/gxEe7xr5Ew
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot LFG excited to see what you all build🚀If u need play testers hmu
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot When it comes to weapon attachments (if this is a shooter) sometimes less is more. Don't over complicate things. Good luck man, it's gonna be great 🙂
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot From gamer to gamer, I love this, looking forward to see what’s up with this video game
@Elevated_Impact @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot I don’t know what to think of this. On one hand, I think it could be really cool. Nadeshot has an incredible knowledge of video games, particularly competitive ones. On the other hand, 100T has turned into a hype brand. Likely to be one of those stupid NFT games. Guess we’ll see
@100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot So much space reserved for a signature and logo... Greetings from my myopia
@Washburn135 @100T_ProjectX @Nadeshot https://t.co/rHgPcxQmPa

At the time of writing, little to nothing has been revealed about the project. Basically, the surprise announcement is more inclined towards updating fans that a brand new game is in the works rather than revealing the entire game itself. It seems like fans may have to wait a bit longer to get some actual information on the video game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Needless to say, by stepping into the competitive world of game development with Project X, the organization has taken a massive step toward reaching a more game-hungry audience around the world.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी