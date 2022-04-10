100 Thieves streamer, Valkyrae, revealed why she is insecure about her appearance in Jae Park’s hit music video

YouTube queen Rachell Hofstetter, popularly known as Valkyrae, got a chance to star in Jae Park's recent music video, Car crash. As expected, the music video soon became a colossal hit on the internet, with fans extremely thrilled to see their favorite streamers in a completely unique style.

Surprisingly, despite such a good response, Rae revealed how she is insecure about her appearance in the music video.

Valkyrae is insecure about her appearance in Jae Park's recent music video

On April 8, 2022, former K-pop singer and content creator, Jae Park, released his new music video, Car Crash, starring some of the most well-known faces from the streaming industry. Back in his Twitch days, Park used to collaborate with Offline TV several times while streaming Among Us. While the popular musician may no longer be active on the purple platform, he certainly hasn't forgotten about his streaming buddies.

This time, after over a year, Park has partnered with 100 Thieves streamers Valkyrae, Kydae, and Will Neff to create a full music video. Although Valkyrae is truly excited about this big opportunity, she is kind of disappointed with her appearance in the video. In a recent Fortnite stream with Sykkuno, Blaustoise, and LilyPichu, Rae revealed how disappointed and insecure she is with her looks and makeup in the video.

When LilyPichu complimented Rae for her music video, the streamer talked about her insecurities. LilyPichu said:

“I saw the music video. Rae, you look really pretty.”

As per the 30-year old streamer, her makeup wasn't on point that day. She sadly notes:

"Eh, I didn’t like my makeup. I was insecure about my makeup. Fake lashes are very fake.”

Fans react to the hit music video

Over the last couple of years, Valkyrae's popularity has only grown from strength to strength. Be it her streams or other social media channels, Rae has truly made her mark in the streaming industry as one of the most beloved creators of all time. From being one of the most watched female streamers to now getting part in music videos, there has been absolutely no slowing down moment for the YouTube queen lately.

With this in mind, the music video has elicited tons and tons of positive responses from fans around the globe. Fans are absolutely loving their favorite streamers in something different from their usual routine.

Fans react to the hit music video (Image via- eaJ/YouTube)

At the time of writing, the music video had over 105k likes on YouTube, and that too within a short period of time (2 days). From pleasing music to a beautiful storyline, Jae Park has truly mesmerized the fans with an amazing music video after over an entire year. Despite Rae's dissatisfaction with her looks in the video, fans are absolutely loving her part in the massive hit song.

