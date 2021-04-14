League of Legends reveals DAMWON Gaming Worlds Skin models, DWG Chromas, and DWG Signature Icons

Riot Games have officially unveiled in-game models for DAMWON Gaming's 2020 League of Legends Worlds commemoration skinline.

A week back, League of Legends Championship Korea revealed a first-look at the five exclusive skins through a small twitch clip that featured all the skins, specially built as a tribute to the champion DWG players.

With Riot's confirmation, it is only a matter of time before the Royal Blue cosmetics hit the Summoner's Rift.

This exclusive set of skins will include the "soul-champions" of Jang "Nuguri" Ha-gwon, Kim "Canyon" Geon-bu, Heo "ShowMaker" Su, Jang "Ghost" Yong-jun, and Cho "BeryL" Geon-hee.

PBE previews, @DWGKIA for the win!



🏆DWG Nidalee

🏆DWG Kennen

🏆DWG Twisted Fate

🏆DWG Jhin

🏆DWG Leona pic.twitter.com/lk2YxQrWYI — League of Legends (@LeagueOfLegends) April 13, 2021

The in-game models for the new skinline have already been put up in League of Legends' PBE for testing. The skin will be featured in the game, along with its unique DWG Chromas and DWG Signature Icons sets.

DAMWON Gaming Worlds skins will feature the players' chosen League of Legends champions

Image via Riot Games - League of Legends

As chosen by DWG's 2020 World Champion squad, the royal skins will feature Kennen, Nidalee, Twisted Fate, Jhin, and Leona.

The champions will wear blue robes with a crystal-white glare across their costumes, matching the DAMWON Esports kit.

A few vital features of the costumes like Nidalee’s hair, Twisted Fate's cards, Leona's solar shield, Kennen's tail, and Jhin's gun have also been highlighted with a light-blue glow.

Their ability-animations also pay periodic homage to the old DAMWON logo in the form of blue-tinged holograms.

Champion recall animations featuring DWG Worlds 2020 squad signatures (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Each of these champion skins has its own separate recall animations, including all DWG players' individual signatures highlighted in the golden glare.

For Nuguri's Kennen, the signature features its trademark bear-ear, while Ghost's Jhin draws a small ghost next to his name.

Get ready! 🏆 The DWG Worlds Championship Skins are coming to the rift soon. Which one's your favorite? pic.twitter.com/ZtpQVlhqSA — LoL Esports (@lolesports) April 13, 2021

All other champions, besides Jhin, are set to get their names registered on the World Champion skins' roster for the first time.

Jhin made his League of Legends worlds skinline debut in 2016, representing veteran bot laner Bae "Bang" Jun-sik after SKT T1 won the Championship.

DWG Chromas and DWG Signature Icons

Chromas and Signature icons for each of the five champions will be available along with the DWG Skinlines. As confirmed by Surrender@20, these will be released as bundle exclusive during MSI 2021.

DWG Chromas:

DWG Chromas (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

DWG Signature Icons:

DWG Signature Icons (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

All these DAMWON Gaming Worlds skins and their complementing accessories will be officially revealed by Riot along with League of Legends' 11.9 patch cycle.