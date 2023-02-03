5 best champions for wave clearing in League of Legends

"Wave clear" is a frequently criticized aspect of League of Legends because the champions who are experts at it aren't necessarily those who the community considers to be "fast" or fun to play.

Wave clear is nothing but clearing minion waves and causing the lane to shift directions in one's favor. One can do this to cause lanes to switch, whichever way they're pushing.

Wave clear-focused champions are frequently designed around simpler playstyles or more traditional models, such as classic Mage gameplay. These picks frequently have older designs and are among League of Legends' oldest cast members.

However, wave clearing is very significant, and some of the strongest One-Tricks across various servers are geared towards these wave-manipulating masters. High-value wave-clearing champions frequently appear in professional team combinations.

This article will focus on such wave-clearing experts and see which five League of Legends champions are at the forefront of the strategy.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Sivir, Singed, and 3 more champions who are the best wave-clearing picks in League of Legends

5) Sivir, The Battle Mistress

Sivir, The Battle Mistress (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

While it may be tempting to include only mages on this list, other classes and lanes can significantly improve a team's mix. Perhaps the first among those who qualify as the best wave-clearing marksmen is Sivir.

Sivir was a contentious pick to keep safe and simple control over bottom lane's wave control, as was seen for the whole of Season 12's pro play. She also maintained a commanding presence in solo-queue for several patches during this reason.

Her W - Ricochet allows Sivir's auto-attacks to bounce across several close targets while also speeding up its attack speed. Integrating this with her trademark Q-Boomerang Blade, the move pierces a target direction before making a return.

With these two abilities, Sivir can create wave states that completely neutralize or push at any time, allowing for quick river rotations, back-punishes, retreats, or even wave clears at the turret.

4) Malzahar, The Prophet of the Void

Malzahar, The Prophet of the Void (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Malzahar offers damage over time and wave-clear in a single package, roughly imitating what Anivia does. His E - Malefic Visions is a DOT skill that spreads to the enemy targets whenever it is active after a target dies. To be precise, he only needs to be damaging the target when it dies, not necessarily killing it.

Andy Day @Vedius Big fan of Anivia into Malz. She struggles a bit pre-6 but can manage a lot of his strengths with good wave clear and wall placements. Big fan of Anivia into Malz. She struggles a bit pre-6 but can manage a lot of his strengths with good wave clear and wall placements.

Malzahar may move around/away from mid lane to help his jungler with his disruptive Q - Call of the Void, which silences foes caught in it, thanks to this ability. It offers him a ton of early and frequently unmatched shove potential in the lane.

Malefic Visions is just one component of Malzhar's enticing package, though. His W, the Void Swarm, summons tiny voidlings to chase the target of Malzahar's E. They slowly gnaw away at the target, doing a lot of damage over time, allowing the Prophet to easily DPS through champions and waves.

3) Singed, The Mad Chemist

Singed, the Mad Chemist (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Due to his distinctive playstyle, Singed is possibly the most one-trick champion on the list. This is because it has been statistically proven that playing him as a main makes one weaker against other League of Legends champions. However, Singed's skill at controlling waves makes him the best in the game at a practice known as proxy farming.

Proxy farming is when a champion farms behind or in between enemy turrets. This causes the minions to repeatedly smash into the turret and force the opponents to make a choice between catching the wave or responding to the farming.

Singed is bulky, slick, and equipped with a ton of obnoxious abilities like his E - Fling and W - Mega Adhesive. He is an expert at annoying foes who might come into his path before he finds his way to a safe location.

What's worse is that as the game goes on, he only becomes tankier and more clumsy at using this strategy as his capacity for killing minions increases and his margin for error improves.

2) Ziggs, The Hexplosive Expert

Ziggs, The Hexplosive Expert (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Due to his versatility as a bot and mid-lane option, Ziggs rockets to the top two of the list. The Yordle champion hailing from Bandle City is another classic mid lane Mage with plenty of wave-clear and poke potential. But what sets him apart from someone like Anivia is his capacity to take turrets.

He has an enhanced auto-attack from his League of Legends passive that often smashes turrets, and his W-Satchel Charge, which has a set percentage of turret-execution power.

Ziggs' wave-clearing skills are housed in his Q - Bouncing Bomb and E - Hexplosive Minefield tools. He can one- or two-shot the majority of waves that approach his side of the battlefield, thanks to certain natural AP Scalings. As such, these two tools make Ziggs one of the more difficult champions to siege against in the game.

Not to mention his ultimate, the Mega Inferno Bomb, which can grab objects and clear waves from a vast distance while also serving as a terrific poke!

1) Anivia, The Cryophoenix

Anivia, The Cryophoenix (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Anivia is League of Legends' ultimate wave-clearing expert. She is hailed as one of the "must master" options for every aspiring midlaner seeking to get into the professional scene because of her prodigious ability to stall sieges, deter dives, manage space, and deliver sufficient burst and teamfight DPS.

For Anivia, wave clearing begins at level 6 due to her Ultimate, Glacial Storm. Once it is activated, it forms a circle in Anivia's target area that steadily enlarges and slows and harms foes who pass through it.

When Anivia uses her Q - Flash Frost in combination with this CC and DPS, she can stall the heaviest waves and then reduce their size as needed. There are a myriad of wave-manipulation methods that one can master with her ever-effective W - Crystalize, which creates a huge wall of ice that can change the pathing of waves as they advance towards the Nexus.

To conclude, League of Legends offers some of the best wave-clear options in the world. Some of the champions are incredibly challenging, and their main clearing and damaging sources are skillshots. Others are far more straightforward, yet nonetheless deliver powerful fight-changing CC while performing wave-clearing tasks.

League of Legends players must try each of these suggestions out to determine which one fits their hands the best.

