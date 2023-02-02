League of Legends Aurelion Sol rework: Ultimate Easter egg spawns Lee Sin

League of Legends' Public Beta Environment now features the eagerly awaited Aurelion Sol rework. Despite the substantial changes made to the character, the community has mainly focused on an amusing Easter egg related to him, thanks to Skin Spotlights.

There is a 1% possibility that when Aurelion Sol is wearing his Storm Dragon skin, a Storm Dragon Lee Sin will be seen crashing into the Rift grounds instead of the regular ult (Falling Star, now The Skies Descend) animation where the Star Forger usually brings down an entire star.

The in-game effect of the former will most likely remain the same, where Lee will be seen smashing down the Cosmic Dragon's League of Legends opponents and obliterating everyone unlucky enough to be in his range.

Bess @BessWisty Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol sometimes just throw Storm Dragon Lee Sin as his ultimate! Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol sometimes just throw Storm Dragon Lee Sin as his ultimate! https://t.co/6Vr7yKygeX

Funnily enough, Lee will vanish immediately if he hits a target. But if the Aurelion Sol player has the bad fortune of missing everything, League of Legends' Blind Monk will appear, featuring an animation of him lying still on the ground, splattering into a tangled set of limbs, before vanishing abruptly. This should be enough reason for Aurelion Sol players to avoid missing their abilities in League of Legends.

Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Riot Games has a history of including minor game interactions in its title. For instance, True Damage Ekko has a different greeting for each band member. However, the developers rarely include an Easter egg with a visual component, which is what has been done with the Aurelion Sol rework.

This is perhaps because one of the design team's guiding principles is visual clarity, that is, maintaining uniformity between skins to prevent gamers from being confused by strange VFX.

SkinSpotlights @SkinSpotlights The easter egg has a 1% spawn chance The easter egg has a 1% spawn chance https://t.co/CagGFTcr68

Of the 162 champions that are now pickable, Aurelion Sol is one of the champions that has played the least. He is selected in less than 0.5% of games in various ranked divisions. The Star Forger is not the oldest champion, but it was obvious that something needed to be changed in his gear so he appealed to a larger playerbase.

Sol is now very different, courtesy of the rework. He no longer uses his signature spinning orbs in favor of a skill that lets him continuously breathe fire at his foes. Additionally, he has a stacking mechanism that allows him to accumulate stardust, which enhances his skills and makes it possible for him to use The Skies Descend, a more potent ultimate.

moobeat @moobeat Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol bio: "The dragon Aurelion Sol, known to seven generations of worshippers as Ao Shin, has long awaited the ascent of a warrior worthy of receiving the power of the storm. 1/2 Storm Dragon Aurelion Sol bio: "The dragon Aurelion Sol, known to seven generations of worshippers as Ao Shin, has long awaited the ascent of a warrior worthy of receiving the power of the storm. 1/2

Although the champion was first introduced in 2016, his updated kit has now given him the strength he has been missing since his debut. Prior to the change, the character had difficulty in both casual and competitive games, struggling with a number of the metas. As a result, Riot Games gave him a redesign appropriate for the Cosmic King, restoring his viability in the current meta.

As of now, there is no official release date for the rework from Riot Games. But considering its presence in the League of Legends PBE, the revamped Star Forger is very likely to hit the live servers on February 8, along with Patch 13.3.

