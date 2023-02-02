When is Aurelion Sol rework releasing in League of Legends?

The arrival of League of Legends' brand new Star Forger is finally on the horizon, and players will be able to get their hands on it when the reworked champion officially steps into the Summoners Rift.

As a unique Celestial Dragon, Aurelion Sol is one of those aesthetically distinctive League of Legends champions. Despite his contribution to the creation of the Runeterra world, he was somewhat forced to nurture it. Given the game's lore, he now wants to destroy that realm because the same is the reason for this champion's imprisonment.

The current version of Aurelion Sol is far from ideal in terms of gameplay. Although initially revolutionary, his gameplay element was primarily utility-based. He was challenging to pilot because of his limited range of stun and damage abilities. As a result, Riot Games went back to the drawing board to work on the champion and make it more approachable for both experienced players and newcomers.

League of Legends Aurelion Sol rework release date

On February 8, 2023, LoL players will be able to get their hands on Aurelion Sol in all of its grandeur, as the reworked champion is scheduled for launch in Patch 13.3. Additionally, all the Star Forger skins have been modified to match his new look.

Riot Games has completed one of the much-anticipated reworks. The cosmic dragon is now free to traverse the Rift without being constrained by the three rotating stars he previously possessed. But the thing that the players will have to worry about the most is his cosmic meteors, which will resound all across the map.

The Star Forger will get a new skin soon (Image via Riot Games - League of Legends)

Aurelion Sol arrived on the PBE client yesterday, February 1, 2023, gracing League of Legends players with both his presence and fresh skillsets.

While the character was initially released in 2016, his new revised kit has given him the strength he has lacked ever since his launch. The champion, prior to the rework, had had trouble dealing with several of the metas in both casual and competitive play. Because of this, Riot Games gave him a redesign befitting the celestial king, making him viable once more in the current meta.

With a new set of abilities and several secret Easter eggs waiting to be found in his new aesthetics, the Star Forger has undergone some serious changes. After being delayed originally due to "tech issues," the cosmic dragon has now officially emerged for all League players on the Pre Beta Environment. They may now test Aurelion Sol out after seeing him in his new outfit for the first time.

Additionally, League players should anticipate Star Forger to debut a new skin shortly, as Riot previously declared that the character would see a new aesthetic in 2023. Players can enjoy themselves while waiting for the champion's arrival in Patch 13.3 by keeping an eye out for Easter eggs buried in the new VFX.

Aurelion Sol's new ultimate (The Skies Descend) features a raging Lee Sin when it is cast, while the Star Forger is dressed in his Storm Dragon skin.

