League of Legends developers provide first look at Aurelion Sol's reimagined gameplay

League of Legends developers, while presenting the August 12 champion roadmap, provided the first-ever look into Aurelion Sol's brand new gameplay. The rework is a CGU (Comprehensive Gameplay Update), where the champion's skills will be altered without changing its visuals or lore.

The developers wanted players to feel like they were using a "real" dragon while also maintaining his status as a celestial being, and it seems that Aurelion Sol is set to become an extremely fun champion. This is something the gameplay indicates as well.

It is important to clarify, though, that this was only a partial gameplay showcase; further details will be available once the release date approaches.

Brand new dragon-type gameplay of Aurelion Sol in League of Legends

Aurelion Sol is one of the first champions who is set to receive a CGU, where the unit will be reimagined in order to facilitate a modern-day playstyle. As it happens, this is an experiment through which the developers want to make this champion relevant again.

Therefore, they have provided the first-ever look into the reimagined version of two of Aurelion Sol's skills (Q and W). These skills have been completely altered, and it seems that the champion will feel entirely different once the CGU is officially released.

Aurelion Sol Q ability (Image via Riot Games)

In the case of his Q skill, the developers have given him a Dragon Breath, which can be used as long as his mana lasts. Aurelion Sol will now be able to deal with lane opposition and minion waves in a much easier manner.

Aurelion Sol W ability (Image via Riot Games)

For his W skill, the developers have made it such that the champion will be able to fly all over the map without getting blocked by any form of terrain. This skill also looks quite interesting, as it will help the champion to gank other lanes and move across the map much faster.

However, the fun does not end here, as players will also be able to use both his Q and W abilities in conjunction within League of Legends. This means that his fire breath can be used while he traverses across terrains within the summoner's rift.

Unfortunately, these are the only two skills that were showcased, as no information was provided regarding his E and R. However, players will not have to wait long as this rework will be released this year, right after the release of the Shurima-based tank champion in League of Legends.

