Much to players' delight, League of Legends is constantly being improved by Riot. The meta regularly changes as a result of routine patches and adding new champions always offers something fresh. Coupled with that, the incorporation of new skins and other items keeps individuals engaged in the game.

Rework and mini-rework are important categories of upgrades that Riot has been practicing since the beginning of League's launch in 2011. This represents the developers' attempts to breathe new life into champions that are fading away.

The Ahri mini-rework, Udyr rework, and Maokai updates have all been released recently. Since it has entirely lost popularity and is rarely played, Riot has established a list of champions they wish to modify.

Riot opened up voting for the next champion's VGU after Udyr's update at the beginning of 2022. Skarner triumphed in the polls by a wide margin, with Shyvana in second place once again.

League of Legends fans haven't heard anything about the VGU since April, but thanks to popular LoL data miner "ryscu," they now have interesting updates on Crystal Vanguard.

League of Legends Skarner's Ultimate Ability allegedly leaked

Skarner's rework sketch in League of Legends (image via Riot Games)

The 85-second "leak video" from ryscu indicates that Skarner's Ultimate ability will receive a VGU update. Here's everything known about the League of Legends champion's tweaked ult:

Skarner's ultimate transforms into an AoE that can capture numerous foes and deal damage to them all.

As is customary with ultimate abilities, the cooldown, abduction duration, and damage are all level-dependent.

Throughout the kidnapping, Skarner keeps her enhanced movement speed and Brackern's Rend (perhaps the new ult name).

The following are the ability scaling and other details of the allegedly leaked ult of Skarner. The name of his old ult will apparently change from Impale to Brackern's Rend and was coded in the video as "[R] TestUlt_3eUA Ultimate:"

Skarner impales a small area infront of them Abducting enemy champions hit for 1 second dealing 100 + (100 +50% ) physical damage and an addtional 50 = (50 +20% ) magic damage to all abducted targets.

While Abducting, Skarner can move and will drag thier helpless victims around with them. Skarner maintains bonus Move Speed from Brackern's Rend for the duration of the Abduction.

Cooldown: [ 120 / 90 / 60 ]

Aduction Duration: [ 1 / 1.75 / 2.5 ]

Physical Damage: [ 100 / 150 / 200 ]

Magic Damage: [ 50 / 75 / 100 ]

⛩ Keos Targaryen @VictorKeos



...medo O Skarner depois do rework terá uma supressão em área em seu R, mas pelo menos deixará de ser target, então terá como desviar...medo O Skarner depois do rework terá uma supressão em área em seu R, mas pelo menos deixará de ser target, então terá como desviar 😀 ...medo https://t.co/uCSVJRZfpO

However, Riot is yet to confirm anything regarding the same, and the rumors must be taken with a pinch of salt.

Poll : 0 votes