Guide to Zeri in League of Legends Season 13: Build Path, Runes, and more

Zeri is one of those champions in League of Legends who has never fallen from the meta despite balance changes to her kit on almost a monthly basis. Therefore, any new ADC player getting into the game should definitely choose her and learn the ropes.

She is quite simple, though there are a few nuances to her kit that people need to be aware of. Hence, a brief guide to playing Zeri in League of Legends Season 13 has been provided in this article for the benefit of the fans.

It is, however, important to remember that just because she is powerful does not mean that she is an automatic win. Players need to spend some time getting used to her kit before finding value in ranked games.

Brief guide to playing Zeri in League of Legends Season 13

Zeri is one of those champions who has an overloaded kit across the board in League of Legends. She can deal a lot of damage, but at the same time has immense kiting ability and can poke enemies from a distance as well.

However, she is also very unique as there is no other champion in the game whose auto-attack is an ability. In Zeri's case, players need to consistently use her Q as that is the power that acts as her basic attack.

Apart from that, she has the power to dash over walls and also gain a shield whenever she hits an enemy champion who possesses one. Her ultimate ability deals decent AoE damage and empowers her Q ability with increased attack speed and chain lightning.

Obviously, while all of this sounds good, Zeri can get locked down very easily bythe likes of Vi or Lissandra. Therefore, positioning in teamfights is crucial in order to succeed with this champion in League of Legends.

Rune Path for Zeri

Zeri Rune Path

Primary Rune (Precision): Lethal Tempo, Triumph, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand

Secondary Rune (Resolve): Conditioning, Overgrowth

Item build for Zeri

The item build for Zeri in League of Legends as follows:

Immortal Shieldbow

Runaan's Hurricane

Infinity Edge

Bloodthirster

Lord Dominik's Regard

Berserker's Greaves

In this item build, getting the Immortal Shieldbow is quite vital as she does suffer from some survivability issues in the early game. Once that is done, Runaan's Hurricane and Infinity Edge provide her with an immense power spike. However, if players want, they can also go for Navori Quickblades instead of Infinity Edge.

Lastly, Bloodthirster and Lord Dominik's Regard are two of the best end-game materials, which further enhance her scaling.

Ability prioritization

Zeri primarily relies on her Q ability to deal damage within teamfights. Her W ability is used for poking, while her E ability is her movement tool. Hence, players should start maxing out her Q first, followed by her E and then W.

Naturally, the R ability needs to be upgraded whenever possible in levels 6, 11, and 16.

