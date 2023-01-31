Guide to midlane Jayce in League of Legends season 13

Jayce has been one of the most well-known champions in League of Legends since his debut in 2012. Challenging mechanics and a snowballing-type playstyle make him a popular pick in mid-to-high Elo queue and professional play.

This skilled champion has hybrid powers and agility, and his technological abilities are well-known since he carries a morphing hammer. Unrivaled flexibility allows Jayce to move around in combat, making him a dangerous foe in both melee and ranged encounters.

Jayce's powers are concentrated around his hammer and its incarnations. In melee form, he excels at dealing close-range damage with knock-ups and stun abilities.

Meanwhile, in ranged form, the ability to poke and zone off adversaries makes Jayce tough to approach. He can deliver substantial damage from a distance with Shock Blast. Acceleration Gate grants him and his allies a speed boost, making it simpler to bridge the gap between the team and the adversaries.

Jayce was primarily released in the game as a toplaner. But his pick rate has been low recently because of the meta prominently shifting toward tanks/bruisers and tank gear.

However, the buffs in patch 12.22 have rightfully pushed the champion to be more suitable in midlane. Jayce has proven to be capable of competing with giants of the lane, such as Irelia, Zed, and Yassuo.

With that in mind, this post will be an in-depth tutorial on playing midlane Jayce in League of Legends season 13.

Runes, itemization, and gameplay guide for midlane Jayce in League of Legends

Jayce is an excellent choice for those who prefer to play both melee and ranged champions. His ability to toggle forms mid-battle provides a great deal of versatility in how he approaches team fights.

He's also popular among League of Legends players who enjoy aggressive champions who can initiate and control the tempo.

Runes

Jayce has two choices when it comes to runes: First Strike and Phase Rush. For the former, the Inspiration path is the major rune, and Sorcery is secondary. This strategy is safer, courtesy of the First Strike, which gives gold for hitting enemy champions while delivering 9% bonus damage.

Access to Magical Footwear and Future's Market also expedites item purchases, resulting in Jayce's power surge approaching sooner. Cosmic Insight grants him increased Summoner Spell Haste and Item Haste, which are useful to him.

Access to Manaflow Band and Transcendence allows constant mana regen and Cool Down Reduction.

Primary Rune (Inspiration)

First Strike - Magical Footwear - Future's Market - Cosmic Insight

Secondary Rune (Sorcery)

Manaflow Band - Transcendence

The Phase Rush configuration is the second choice since this rune helps Jayce stay safe while chasing down enemies. In this configuration, the Sorcery tree serves as the major rune, with Inspiration as the secondary one. Access to Phase Rush provides faster mobility and slower resistance, which is extremely useful in skirmishing, evading, and chasing adversaries.

The Manaflow Band offers strong mana sustain throughout the laning phase, while Absolute Focus and Gathering Storm give superior trade power when above 70% health.

Magical Footwear and Future's Market enable excellent gold efficiency and allow for faster item power spikes.

Primary Rune (Sorcery)

Phase Rush - Manaflow Band - Absolute Focus - Gathering Storm

Secondary Rune (Inspiration)

Magical Footwear - Future's Market

Itemization

Itemization for Jayce is quite straightforward. This League of Legends champion shines in the midgame stage. He starts with Tear, as his mana consumption is very high, which helps him reach the power spike.

The build mainly comprises two core items for Jayce—Eclipse and Manamune. The former provides overall great value, lethality, good attack damage, and Omnivamp. Its passive provides movement speed and shields, which are instrumental for skirmishes in League of Legends. Additionally, the mythic passive provides armor penetration to all legendary items.

Manamune, on the other hand, provides amazing scaling prowess along with mana sustain. Jayce has high-mana-cost abilities, making this item crucial for his kit. The rest of the build is situational but mostly comprises items that provide good Attack Damage.

Eclipse (Core Mythic Item)

Ionian Boots

Manamune (Core Legendary Item)

Serylda's Grudge (Rush Maw of Malmortius as third, if against AP threats)

Yommu's Ghostblade

Maw of Malmortius

Gameplay

Jayce's Hammer form powers in League of Legends are focused on crowd control and close-range combat. For example, Thundering Blow knocks foes down, making their escape harder. Meanwhile, Hyper Charge allows him to quickly cover the distance between himself and the enemies, dealing considerable damage in a short period.

The champion has access to ranged skills in Cannon form, which help with kiting and zoning out adversaries. Shock Blast, for example, causes tremendous damage from a distance, while Acceleration Gate gives teammates a speed boost. These abilities make entering combat a lot simpler.

Additionally, Mercury Cannon can slow down League of Legends enemies and provide valuable time for allies to catch up.

Remember that transitioning between forms takes time when playing Jayce, so select the appropriate form for the scenario. In a League of Legends team fight, for example, it's typically advantageous to open the fight and control the battlefield in Hammer form, then convert to Cannon form to deliver damage from a safe distance.

Jayce's passive Hex Shiv also lets him do additional damage to opposing minions, making him a great farmer early on. This additional damage may also be applied to opposing League of Legends champions.

One of his most important combinations on him is to begin in his range form, E (Thundering Blow), the adversary, and then an enhanced Q (Shock Blast), which is then followed by an auto attack and three W (Lighting Field). Switch to melee mode, leap in with Q while activating W, and then auto-attack into an E.

It is essential to poke enemies before team fights start, as he has one of the strongest and most versatile League of Legends abilities. He also has the potential to split push effectively, depending on the match state.

Jayce is a one-of-a-kind and versatile League of Legends champion who excels in several combat situations. To properly play him, one must firmly grasp his skills and how they may be used to influence the game. He is a useful asset to any comp and a fun midlaner in the current meta.

However, playing many matches with him is strongly encouraged before queuing up for ranked. Jayce is one of the most difficult League of Legends champions to master, owing to his various skills and combos.

