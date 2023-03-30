Guide to Cassiopeia in League of Legends Season 13: Build path, rune guide, and more

Cassiopeia is arguably one of the most powerful midlane champions in League of Legends. Her scaling, accompanied by her immense damage output, makes her the ultimate late-game terror.

Hence, a brief guide to playing Cassiopeia in Season 13 has been provided in this article. As of now, she is quite popular in the meta with both solo-queue as well as professional players picking her in several different scenarios.

It is, however, important to remember that Cassiopeia is a champion who relies heavily on positioning. She does not have a lot of range and is at her strongest when enemies jump onto her. However, she is susceptible to lockdowns and ganks, especially if she loses her flash in the laning phase.

Brief guide to Cassiopeia in League of Legends Season 13

Cassiopeia is the ultimate scaling monster within League of Legends. She is one of those champions whom players pick as a late-game insurance. However, the introduction of certain items like Rod of Ages has enhanced that scaling even further.

One of the most annoying things that players will have to deal with when playing Cassiopeia is her Q and E combo. Whenever she uses her Q, she deals poison damage on the enemy. However, her E ability deals additional damage whenever she hits a poisoned enemy.

So the moment players feel they have an opening and walk up to her, she can simply press two buttons and start dealing immense damage. Naturally, there is also her ultimate ability where she simply stuns the enemy champion, rendering them incapable of doing anything.

This ultimate ability combined with the Q-E combo makes sure that nobody is able to dive into Cassiopeia. Obviously, this does not mean that she is immortal. One of the champion's major weaknesses is that she lacks range.

Therefore, picks like Anivia, Lux and Zoe can make things very difficult for Cassiopeia in League of Legends.

Rune path for Cassiopeia

Cassiopeia rune path (Image via Riot Games)

Primary Rune (Precision): Conqueror, Presence of Mind, Legend: Alacrity, Last Stand

Secondary Rune (Sorcery): Manaflow Band, Transcendence

Item build

The item build for Cassiopeia in League of Legends Season 13 is as follows:

Rod of Ages

Archangle's Staff

Rylai's Crystal Scepter

Void Staff

Zhonya's Hourglass

Rabadon's Deathcap

Thus, when it comes to item build, Rod of Ages and Archangle's Staff are two of the most important items for this champion. Rylai's Crystal Scepter is also good, but if players aren't having a very good game, they can rush Void Staff and Rabadon's Deathcap.

Mejai's Soulstealer is also valuable, while Zhonya's Hourglass provides survivability. In case new players are unaware, Cassiopeia's passive prevents her from buying boots, though she gains movement speed in return for every level.

Ability prioritzation

Cassiopeia's only job in League of Legends is to deal damage. Hence, when it comes to her abilities, players need to follow a path that allows her to do it right from the start.

Thus, they should definitely max out her E ability first, followed by Q, and then her W. The R ability needs to be leveled up whenever it is available.

