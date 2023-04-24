League of Legends MSI 2023: Qualified teams, play-in brackets, and more

On April 23, 2023, the final set of teams for the League of Legends MSI 2023 was officially confirmed. Following this, a draw show took place where the brackets for the play-in stage were set. The tournament will commence on May 2, 2023, and all relevant information regarding the qualified teams and play-in stage bracket will be briefly discussed in this article.

It is crucial to remember that the bracket for the main stage will only be available after the play-in stage is over.

Full details regarding League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in brackets and more

League of Legends MSI 2023 qualified teams

The teams that have qualified for MSI 2023 are as follows:

Gen.G

JDG

MAD Lions

Cloud9

T1

BLG

G2 Esports

Golden Guardians

PSG Talon

GAM Esports

DetonatioN FocusMe

LOUD

Movistar R7

Amongst these, the first five teams, namely Gen.G, JDG, MAD Lions, Cloud9, and T1, have already qualified for the main stage. Hence, these teams will have to wait before they get to play at MSI 2023.

However, the rest of the teams, namely BLG, G2 Esports, Golden Guardians, PSG Talon, GAM Esports, Detonation FocusMe, LOUD, and Movistar R7, will have to take part in the play-in stage from May 2 onwards. Out of these, only three teams will qualify for the main stage and join the five teams mentioned earlier.

League of Legends MSI 2023 play-in brackets

The play-in brackets for MSI 2023 are as follows:

Group A

BLG vs Movistar R7

Golden Guardians vs GAM Esports

Group B

G2 Esports vs LOUD

PSG Talon vs Detonation FocusMe

The winners of the two games from Group A and Group B will play against each other in the upper bracket, while the losers will drop down to the lower bracket. The winners of the upper bracket games will qualify for the main stage.

The losers of the upper bracket matches and the group games will then play against each other. The winners of the loser bracket matches will then face each other once again to determine the final team to make it to the main event. The losers from the lower bracket will be eliminated from the tournament.

All of these games will be best-of-three matches with no chance of fluke victories. Hence, the stakes will be high, and the competition will be extremely fierce. Only the final lower bracket game that determines the last team that qualifies for the main stage will be a best-of-five match.

The format for this year's League of Legends MSI 2023 has been changed significantly compared to previous editions. The addition of lower brackets and best-of-three games allows for more chances of redemption, ensuring that only the best teams make it to the next stage. This change also removes the volatile aspect of best-of-one games from the system, providing a fair chance to all the teams.

Apart from that, the meta for MSI 2023 is also quite diverse, which means fans will get to see a lot of unique champions throughout the tournament, making for an exciting experience,

