Did G2 Esports qualify for League of Legends MSI 2023 after winning LEC 2023 Winter Split?

The finals of League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split came to an end around two days ago, with G2 Esports grabbing a glorious 3-0 victory by defeating the MAD Lions.

However, since this LEC 2023 Winter Split is a different tournament, several fans are still confused about how the MSI 2023 qualification from Europe will work after the new format. As it happens, the answer to the question in the title is yes. G2 Esports has qualified for MSI 2023.

However, it is not as simple, and there are a few other things that need to be discussed regarding this qualification.

G2 Esports qualifies for MSI 2023 as the second seed from League of Legends LEC for the time being

G2 Esports may have qualified for League of Legends MSI 2023, but the team is currently placed as the second seed, instead of the first. In this new system, every major region will have two seeds, which also includes the LEC.

This will work differently when compared to every other region. This is because others have two Splits, while the LEC has three.

However, the winner of the Winter Split in League of Legends LEC only gets the second seed. If G2 Esports wants to qualify as the first seed, then the team will be forced to win the Spring Split as well.

It is quite possible, but difficult nonetheless. At the very least, G2 Esports does not have to worry about going to MSI and can start preparing for the international stage. In any case, it is also vital to clarify that if G2 Esports wins the LEC 2023 Spring Split, the second seed from Europe will probably be selected based on Championship points.

Whichever team ends up performing consistently will get the second spot, provided G2 Esports wins Spring as well. This is a nice system as in the previous seasons, only the winner of Spring Split had a seat in League of Legends MSI.

This meant there was no incentive to perform consistently when it came to MSI; however, this year, consistent teams will get rewarded and have a genuine shot at MSI 2023.

Other benefits G2 Esports received after winning LEC 2023 Winter Split

While winning the Winter Split did confirm an MSI 2023 ticket, it also provided another opportunity for G2 Esports. As it happens, the team has directly qualified for the League of Legends LEC 2023 season finals that will be held in August.

This means that even if G2 Esports finishes last in the Spring and Summer splits, the team can pick up the LEC season 2023 trophy. This is a major boost for all the players on the roster as they will be relieved that the Worlds 2023 qualification will be in the hands of the team.

It will be hard, but G2 Esports has the quality to go all the way.

