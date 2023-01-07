5 best junglers at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split jungler lineup is one of the region's strongest among all five roles. With the event starting on January 26, 2023, fans should stay tuned to see who creates the true "JGL DIFF."

With the 'GOAT' of jungle at League of Legends LEC, Jankos, leaving G2, and the rising talent of BO and Malrang, it will be interesting to see how veteran players like him perform when pitted against these up-and-coming new-generation players.

With that out of the way, this article will cover the five best junglers at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and solely reflects the author's opinion.

5 best junglers at the upcoming League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

5) Xerke- Excel

Xerke has a point to prove (Image via Riot Games)

We start this list off with Excel jungler Xerke. On paper, he is probably the weakest, considering the carry potential, dominance, surrounding roster, and the form that the others on this list possess. Another reason for him being ranked below is due to him being on a downward trajectory over the past couple of seasons.

With that being said, though, this is certainly a very crucial season for Xerke, as he does possess a fairly talented roaster alongside him. With the likes of Odoamne (Top) being the weakside king, Vetheo (MID), Patrick (ADC), and Targamos (SUPP) being one of the best mechanical support players in the LEC, he can turn things around for good.

4) Jankos- Team Heretics

Jankos is regarded as the 'GOAT' jungler of EU (Image via Riot Games)

Next on the list is the 'GOAT' of the jungle in League of Legends LEC, Mr. Jankos himself. He might not have had the best couple of seasons lately, but with his switch to Team Heretics along with a new roster, he has a good chance of bouncing back as the best in Europe.

The main question during the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split will be how Jankos will keep up with the new generation of junglers. With the likes of Bo and Elyoya asserting dominance, can he keep up with the young guns, or will his experience be the difference maker?

With a moderately balanced roster, it will be interesting to see how Jankos leads Team Heretics towards glory.

3) Elyoya- Mad Lions

Elyoya is a consistent performer for Mad Lions (Image via Riot Games)

The third player on this list is Mad Lion's star performer Elyoya. Over the past couple of splits, he has managed to gather a reputation for being one of the best junglers in the EU. He shined the brightest in the 2022 Mad Lions roster.

Elyoya has managed to be a consistent performer and had impressive performances even in the games Mad Lions lost.

Considering Mad Lions have a significantly weaker roster, it will be interesting to see if Elyoya can carry his team to victory.

2) Malrang- Rogue/KOI

Malrang was one of the best junglers at League of Legends LEC 2022 Season (Image via Riot Games)

Up next is Rogue/KOI's star performer Malrang. The Korean talent is one of the few western junglers to have stood toe-to-toe with the titans that the Asian's are. He has certainly been a huge difference-maker for Rogue and has influenced how the team plays.

Being nurtured in a Korean player environment, Malrang does tend to outshine other western junglers on a very consistent basis. Even though Rogue/KOI lost Odoamne, who is arguably League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split's best toplaner, they do keep the other four members and still manage to be as competitive as they were before.

Fans should expect Rogue/KOI to be one of the title contenders for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split, with Malrang leading the way for his team.

1) BO- Vitality

BO reached rank 1 on EUW server in 32 days! (Image via Riot Games)

Finishing off this list, we have Vitality's jungler BO. It's quite rare to have a completely untested import rookie who hasn't played a professional game for a year be hyped up so much.

Nurtured in the Chinese player environment, Tian's former understudy is already looking at an entirely different level than the junglers on this list. He shocked everyone by reaching rank one on the EUW solo-queue ladder in just 32 days.

Bo's raw individual talent and playstyle, coupled with age being on his side, does ensure that he has a very bright future ahead of him. All the insane stream highlights only further ensure that he will be the undisputed number one jungler at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Fans can expect Vitality to be a strong challenger for the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split title with Perks (MID) leading the roster with his leadership and experience, along with BO (JGL) with his raw talent and carry potential.

