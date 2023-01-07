With League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split commencing on January 26, 2023, fans can expect their favorite esports personalities to be back in action soon. That said, the toplane lineup for the upcoming tournament is probably the weakest among all five roles.

Ranking players from various regions in this category for Spring Split is a tough ask. This is because the quality of LEC toplaners, even in the upper echelons, isn't up to standards compared to those in other lanes.

It is hard to predict who will perform best in the top lane. That said, this article will showcase the five best toplaners at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

Disclaimer: This list is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Photon, Broken Blade, and more touted to excel at League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split

1) Szygenda- Rogue/KOI

Szygenda has a point to prove with his return to LEC (Image via LOL ESPORTS)

First on this list is Rogue-KOI's top planner Szygenda, who is returning to LEC after his stint with Team Vitality in the LEC 2021 season went awry.

On paper, he might be considered one of the weaker players, but looking at Rogue-KOI's team synergy and infrastructure, Sygenda can certainly reach lofty heights. Especially because players like Malrang (JGL), Larssen (MID), and Comp (ADC) are the main carries of Rogue-KOI.

Szygenda is at the bottom of the list due to the sheer amount of raw talent players like Photon and Broke Blade possess. Coupled with that, it's hard to ignore the experience and leadership of Wunder and Odoamne.

But if Szygenda can successfully play more of a supportive/weakside toplaner who is an enabler for the team's true carries, he can outperform others on this list.

2) Photon- Team Vitality

Photon is an emerging talent from T1 academy (Image via Riot Games)

Photon, the new Korean recruit at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split, is next on our list. The former T1 academy toplaner is considered excellent, but when you contemplate the playstyles of the other four Team Vitality members, he might stand out.

With an impressive 64.3% win rate, 8.6 cs per minute, and 60.3% kill participation at the League of Legends 2022 Asia Star Challengers Invitational, Photon enters the LEC in great form.

After consistently impressing on the T1, Gen.G, and LSB academy teams, it should be interesting to see how Photon looks to dominate the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

3) Broken Blade- G2 Esports

Broken Blade is also known as the 'Topfather' (Image via Riot Games)

Often known as the 'Topfather' of Europe, G2 Esports's toplaner Broken Blade is the third addition to this list as he looks to take back the number one spot.

With team leader Jankos (JGL) no longer on their side, along with a drastic change in internal team management, it would be interesting to see Broken Blade lead this G2 roaster alongside Caps (MID).

The only reason Broken Blade isn't further up this list is the doubts surrounding his ability to play weakside with Hans Sama (ADC). Both players are known to like being strongsided.

With a respectable 60% win rate, 7.93 cs per minute, and a 59.2% win rate at the League of Legends LEC 2022 Summer Split Playoffs, fans can expect Broken Blade to live up to expectations. If he manages to build a strong dynamic with the new G2Esports player (Yike) JGL, he could be the best toplaner heading into the 2023 Worlds Championship.

4) Wunder- FNC (Fnatic)

Wunder is one of the greatest players of LEC (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends LEC veteran Wunder is surely one of the more controversial rankings. He is entering the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split after a disappointing 2022 season with Fnatic.

The issue of concern is his having to play with Rekkles (ADC) again. Both are known to be early game weakside players, which can significantly affect the Fnatic team dynamic. This might be essential to how the roaster performs at the League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split.

With an entirely new botlane, Fnatic is expected to be one of the main title challengers. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see how Wunder evolves into his role on the team.

5) Odoamne- Excel

Odoamne is one of the best toplaners of LEC (Image via Riot Games)

Wrapping up this list, Excel-to-planer Odoamne takes up the last spot as one of the other controversial rankings. This is because of his roaster and team dynamic.

Odoamne is arguably among the top two toplaners in League of Legends LEC 2023 Spring Split. Known as the weakside king, he allows his teammates to shine by absorbing pressure.

While Odoamne is a great enabler for teammates and can allow his true carries, Vetheo (MID) and Patrick (ADC), to shine, the team can easily go sideways and not perform due to the difference in style of play.

With a respectable 7.19 cs per minute and 60.9% kill participation at the League of Legends 2022 World Championship, Odoamne is certainly the toplaner to observe at the LEC 2023 Spring Split.

