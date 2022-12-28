League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split: Match schedule for January and more

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is set to begin in less than a month's time. As such, Riot Games has revealed the match schedule and a few other vital details through recent posts.

Therefore, all the information has been listed in detail in this article for the benefit of the fans. There is no doubt that the LCS is set for some really good competition this year.

Doublelift is returning once again while most of the teams have strengthened themselves massively. Apart from that, the games will be shifted to the weekdays from 2023 onwards, thereby creating a massive shift in the viewership environment as well.

Match schedule changes, participating teams, and more about League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split

The starting date for League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split is set to be January 26, 2023. This time around, the games will take place on Thursdays and Fridays instead of the weekend.

This system has been developed in order to increase the viewership of the LCS from 2023 onwards. It is well known that the tournament has suffered massively in the past year with regards to the view count when compared to the LCK and LEC.

In fact, there have been times when the LPL had more viewers than the LCS, despite the former being a non-English-speaking region. This has pointed towards a sentiment that fans are more interested in watching games in China and South Korea than North America.

Riot Games feels that changing the match schedule to weekdays will stop the overlap with other leagues, especially the LEC, and thus help to increase the viewership.

League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split match schedule for January 2023

Thursday - January 26

100 Thieves vs Cloud9

Golden Guardians vs Evil Geniuses

Fly Quest vs Team Liquid

CLG vs Dignitas

TSM vs Immortals

Friday - January 27

Fly Quest vs 100 Thieves

TSM vs CLG

Evil Geniuses vs Cloud9

Dignitas vs Team Liquid

Immortals vs Golden Guardians

Thus, it is safe to say that there are quite a few interesting matches lined up in the first week of League of Legends LCS 2023 Spring Split. The most exciting of them all has to be the one with 100 Thieves vs Cloud9. Doublelift's return will be the center of attraction and everyone will be rooting for 100 Thieves to clinch victory.

Apart from that, there will be a lot of eyes on CLG, who returned to form during the 2022 Summer Split. If they manage to carry on the momentum and improve on the same, it will make several North American fans happy.

TSM is another team who will be under scrutiny from the fans as many will be hoping to see the organization bounce back once again. They struggled immensely during the 2022 season, and were just a shade of their former self. However, TSM have made changes to their roster and might bring the team back to their glory days.

Lastly, Evil Geniuses will be looking to improve even more after a very successful 2022 season. As of now, they have the most promising squad in North America, and are probably the only one that might make a difference at League of Legends Worlds 2022.

Poll : 0 votes