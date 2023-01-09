League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split power rankings

The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split is only two weeks away from kick-off. The teams have been finalized, and the players are ready to compete for the title.

As such, the power rankings of League of Legends 2023 Winter Split have been provided in this article in detail. However, it is important to remember that these ratings are based on the quality of the players.

Most teams have changed their rosters significantly, which in turn has made it difficult to assess them on their previous performances. Therefore, despite the power rankings, the final results for the year might vary.

The best and worst teams participating in League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split

Before proceeding any further, note that we have divided the League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split ranks into five sections, where S is the highest and D, the lowest.

LEC 2023 Winter Split power rankings

S: Team Vitality, Fnatic

A: G2 Esports, KOI, EXCEL

B: Team Heretics, MAD Lions

C: SK Gaming, Astralis

D: Team BDS

With the rankings in place, it is now time to provide some discussion behind the various choices. Firstly, in the S-tier, Team Vitality and Fnatic have been placed as these two teams seem to be the strongest this year.

Team Vitality has brought in a very powerful botlane with Neon and Kaiser, who will potentially be at the same level as some of the other teams in the league. However, Team Vitality's primary strength comes from the topside (top, mid, and jungle trio) with Perkz, Bo, and Photon.

Bo is a very strong jungler and can be considered the best in the region. Photon may be young, but what he lacks in experience, he makes up for in his superior versatility over other European toplaners.

Fnatic has also been quite strong this year, especially with the return of Rekkles and an unchanged topside. The only weak link in Fnatic could be Rhuckz, but he did perform quite well during his cameo for the team at Worlds 2022. Hence, they may come out as one of the best teams for the 2023 season.

G2 Esports has been placed in the A-tier primarily on account of inconsistencies in recent inclusions. Yike is inexperienced, and it would not be surprising if he struggles a lot during the Winter Split. Hans Sama and Mikyx might be big names, but both had an average year during the 2022 season.

Hence, a lot of G2 Esports' success will depend on Caps and Brokenblade, which will create a lot of volatility in the team. The same can be said about KOI as well, who are heavily reliant on the success of the botlane with Comp and Trymbi.

The current KOI team has potential, but players often get handicapped on account of the meta. Hence, if the meta during League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split does not favor the team, KOI will end up struggling.

Lastly, EXCEL has also been placed in A-tier primarily because of the player quality. Odoamne, Vetheo, and Targamas are elite players and will likely become focal points for all the victories that this team achieves during LEC 2023 Winter Split.

In all probability, EXCEL will not be crowned champions of The League of Legends LEC 2023 Winter Split, but the team will be quite competitive and cause a lot of upsets.

