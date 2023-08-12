All qualified teams for the League of Legends Worlds 2023

Worlds, the most anticipated League of Legends tournament of the season scheduled for October 2023, has enraptured fans worldwide. The qualified teams for the event are chosen based on the outcome of the regional tournaments. A significant point to note is that the LPL of China and the LCK of South Korea each have four slots, while the LCS of North America and the LEC of Europe each have three slots. All teams from the aforementioned regions will gain direct entry into the Swiss Stage.

The other zones will cover the remaining eight slots, with two apiece from the Pacific region's PCS and Vietnam's VCS. Four of the remaining spots will be dispersed to LJL (Japan), LLA (Latin America), CBLOL (Brazil), and the Worlds Qualifying Series, each getting one slot. All of these teams carry the burden of navigating through the Play-In Stage.

All qualified LPL teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023

JD Gaming qualified for the Worlds after winning the LPL 2023 Summer Split (Image via LoL Esports)

Following the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split and Regional Finals, these four teams have qualified for the Worlds 2023:

JD Gaming

Bilibili Gaming

LNG Esports

Weibo Gaming

JD Gaming is the first seed from LPL, as they won the split in dominating fashion. Although they finished the Regular Season in second place, they didn't lose a single series in the Playoffs. However, LNG and BLG were the only opponents they faced.

LNG and Weibo both made it through the Regional Finals, whereas Bilibili Gaming snagged a spot due to their impressive LPL Championship Points standing, which was second-best in the league.

After conquering two LPL splits and securing an MSI trophy in one year, JDG has a chance to prove its worth at Worlds. A Grand Slam victory for the team would be unprecedented.

All qualified LCK teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023

Gen.G secured a spot after reaching the LCK 2023 Summer Finals (Image via LoL Esports)

The main factors in Worlds qualification in the LCK come from winning the Summer Split, Championship Points, and LCK Regional Finals.

These are the four qualified teams from the LCK:

Gen.G Esports

TBD

TBD

TBD

After their back-to-back domination of the LCK Splits, Gen. G Esports triumphed over T1 in the Upper Bracket Final of the Playoffs to secure their spots. As for the remaining teams, they will earn their places through the LCK Regional Finals, with the second seed determined by Championship Points.

All qualified LEC teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023

For the 2023 LEC Season Finals, the winners of both Spring and Summer splits, along with four other European teams holding the most Championship Points, will have to compete to qualify.

In order to qualify for the Swiss Stage in the Worlds, the top three teams must come from there, leaving the fourth to fight it out in the Worlds Qualifying Series.

These are the three qualified teams for Worlds from LEC:

TBD

TBD

TBD

All qualified LCS teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023

Cloud9 secured their spots at League of Legends Worlds 2023 (Image via LoL Esports)

The top 3 LCS teams will qualify for the 2023 World Championship, and the 4th-place team will qualify for the 2023 World Championship Wildcard Qualifier. The confirmed seeds from the LCS are:

Cloud9

NRG

TBD

Cloud9 and NRG, after a spectacular split, have sealed their spots at the Worlds after finishing in the top three. Although a total of three teams will directly qualify for the Swiss Stage, the fourth-placed team will get a chance to compete in the Worlds Qualifying Series.

All qualified Play-In teams for League of Legends Worlds 2023

The following are the League of Legends Worlds 2023's Play-In teams from other regions and the Worlds Qualifying Series:

CBLOL Split 2: TBD

LJL Summer: TBD

LLA Closing: TBD

VCS Dusk: TBD

PCS Summer: TBD

Worlds Qualifying Series: TBD

When is the League of Legends Worlds 2023 starting?

In Seoul and Busan, the electrifying League of Legends Worlds 2023 competition begins on October 10, 2023. With four venues hosting the event, fans are eager for the action to get underway.

The following are the dates for each stage of Worlds 2023:

Play-In Stage : October 10 - October 15

: October 10 - October 15 Swiss Stage : October 19 - October 29

: October 19 - October 29 Playoff Stage: November 2 - November 19

The list will be updated when more teams are announced.