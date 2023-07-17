League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs is just a few days away as the regular season has concluded. It had some immensely hyped matchups and showcases of incredible individual talent. Notable moments included the return of legendary ADC Jian "Uzi" Zi-Hao, and Bilibili Gaming's historic 15-1 record.

The Playoffs stage is a completely different beast, with each game having a lot at stake. The winner gets a direct spot at League of Legends Worlds 2023 as well.

The teams participating in League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs

After six weeks of grueling competition, 10 teams managed to make it to the Playoffs stage of the Summer Split. Ranked from best to worst, the seeds are:

Bilibili Gaming

JD Gaming

LNG Esports

Top Esports

Oh My God

Weibo Gaming

RNG

EDward Gaming

Team WE

Ninjas in Pyjamas

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Format

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs will follow a double king of the bracket stage in Phase 1. All games in this phase will be single-elimination. Seeds from the regular season determine the bracket each team will be placed in. The winner of each king of the hill bracket advances to Phase 2.

Phase 2 includes a double-elimination bracket between the top four lineups. The six games in this phase will decide the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split champions.

League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs: Schedule and results

The League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs will start on July 20, 2023 following the three day break from the end of the regular season. 12 best-of-five series' will be played with one match per day. The opening matchup will be between EDward Gaming and Team WE. The full schedule is as follows:

Day 1 - July 20, 2023

EDward Gaming vs Team WE - Match 1 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 2 - July 21, 2023

RNG vs Ninjas in Pyjamas - Match 2 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 3 - July 22, 2023

Oh My God vs Winner of M1 - Match 3 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 4 - July 23, 2023

Weibo Gaming vs Winner of M2 - Match 4 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 5 - July 24, 2023

Top Esports vs Winner of M3 - Match 5 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 6 - July 25, 2023

LNG Esports vs Winner of M4 - Match 6 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 7 - July 26, 2023

Bilibili Gaming vs Winner of M5 - Match 7 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 8 - July 27, 2023

JD Gaming vs Winner of M6 - Match 8 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 9 - July 29, 2023

Loser of M7 vs Loser of M8 - Match 9 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 10 - July 30, 2023

Winner of M7 vs Winner of M8 - Match 10 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 11 - August 1, 2023

Loser of M10 vs Winner of M9 - Match 11 - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 12 - August 5, 2023

Winner of M10 vs Winner of M11 - Match 12 - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Where to watch League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split Playoffs?

Fans can watch the League of Legends LPL 2023 Summer Split on the official LPL Twitch and YouTube channel. The games will be broadcasted in English, making it accessible for international viewers. Watch parties by streamers such as Caedrel and IWDominate will also available for viewers to tune into.