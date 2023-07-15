VCT Pacific LCQ: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

The VCT Pacific LCQ 2023 will be the concluding tournament of the 2023 VCT Pacific season. The event will decide the final team representing Pacific at Valorant Champions 2023. Seven teams from different countries will participate in this competition, and fans can expect a fascinating tournament filled with fun matchups and captivating storylines.

Some early favorites coming into this tournament include Team Secret and Gen.G Esports. Other outliers that can potentially make a dark horse run include Global Esports and ZETA Division.

Teams participating in VCT Pacific LCQ 2023

VCT Pacific @ LCQ @vctpacific



Watch them fight for redemption at the 7 teams. Only one final chance to emerge victorious and qualify for VCT Champions Los Angeles. Watch them fight for redemption at the #VALORANTLCQ this July 18-23.

Seven teams will participate in the Pacific LCQ to fight for a spot at Valorant Champions 2023. The seven teams are:

Gen.G Esports

Team Secret

Zeta Division

Rex Regum Qeon

Global Esports

Talon Esports

DetonatioN FocusMe

VCT Pacific LCQ 2023: Format

VCT Pacific @ LCQ @vctpacific



Find out more about the final path of our seven Pacific teams to Champions Los Angeles valorantesports.com/news/vct-last-…



The VCT Pacific Last Chance Qualifiers is fast approaching. Here's how the tournament will go down in July 18-23 back at Seoul, South Korea! Find out more about the final path of our seven Pacific teams to Champions Los Angeles

The Pacific LCQ will also follow the same format as the one present in the Americas LCQ. The tournament will start with the Upper Bracket Round 1 game, where the loser is out of the tournament. A second round of single-elimination games will occur before the double-elimination phase begins.

Every match will be a best-of-three series until the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final. The final two matches will be a best-of-five series, increasing the stakes and pressure.

VCT Pacific LCQ 2023: Schedule and results

The Pacific LCQ will occur from July 18, 2023, to July 23, 2023. There are no break days similar to the EMEA LCQ, with each day having one or two matches played. The initial game will be an elimination series between Talon Esports and DetonatioN FocusMe. The full schedule is as follows:

Day 1 - July 18, 2023

Talon Esports vs. DetonatioN FocusMe - Upper Bracket Round 1 - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Day 2 - July 19, 2023

Rex Regum Qeon vs. Global Esports - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 1 - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Rex Regum Qeon vs. Global Esports - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 1 - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Gen.G Esports vs. Winner of UBR1 - Upper Bracket Quarterfinals 2 - 4:00 am PDT / 1:00 am CEST / 4:30 pm IST

Day 3 - July 20, 2023

ZETA DIVISION vs. Winner of UQF1 - Upper Bracket Semifinals 1 - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

ZETA DIVISION vs. Winner of UQF1 - Upper Bracket Semifinals 1 - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Team Secret vs. Winner of UQF2 - Upper Bracket Semifinals 2 - 4:00 am PDT / 1:00 am CEST / 4:30 pm IST

Day 4 - July 21, 2023

Winner of USF1 vs. Winner of USF2 - Upper Bracket Final - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Winner of USF1 vs. Winner of USF2 - Upper Bracket Final - 1:00 am PDT / 10:00 am CEST / 1:30 pm IST

Loser of USF1 vs. Loser of USF2 - Lower Bracket Semifinal - 4:00 am PDT / 1:00 am CEST / 4:30 pm IST

Day 5 - July 22, 2023

Loser of UF vs. Winner of LSF - Lower Bracket Final - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Day 6 - July 23, 2023

Winner of UF vs. Winner of LF - Grand Final - 2:00 am PDT / 11:00 am CEST / 2:30 pm IST

Where to watch VCT Pacific LCQ 2023?

Valorant fans can watch the VCT Pacific LCQ live on the official Valorant Pacific Twitch and YouTube channels. Plenty of watch parties and official broadcasts in other languages, such as Thai and Filipino.