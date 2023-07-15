VCT EMEA LCQ 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

The VCT EMEA LCQ 2023 tournament is set to start soon as the teams from EMEA that have not qualified for Valorant Champions 2023 will fight for a chance to represent their region at the final international tournament. With Fnatic's victory at VCT Masters Tokyo 2023, EMEA is granted an additional spot at Valorant Champions 2023.

This means that the top two teams from the EMEA LCQ will qualify for the prestigious international event. The early favorites in this event include teams such as Natus Vincere and Giants.

The teams participating in VCT EMEA LCQ 2023

Only six teams will participate in the EMEA LCQ compared to the seven of Americas and Pacific. This is due to Team Vitality's withdrawal from the tournament to honor Karel "Twisten" Ašenbrener's passing. The six teams are:

Natus Vincere

Giants

BBL Esports

Team Heretics

KOI

Karmine Corp

VCT EMEA LCQ 2023: Format

Due to the reduction in teams, the EMEA LCQ will follow a slightly changed format. The Upper Bracket Round 1 match has been removed, and the tournament will start from the Upper Bracket Quarterfinals instead.

The Upper Bracket Quarterfinals are single elimination matches, and the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament. The double-elimination system will be integrated from the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Teams who lose in these matches will be sent to the lower bracket to have one final chance.

All matchups, excluding the Lower Bracket Final and Grand Final, will follow a best-of-three format. The Lower Bracket and Grand Final of the EMEA LCQ will follow a best-of-five format instead.

VCT EMEA LCQ 2023: Schedule and results

The EMEA LCQ will take place from July 19, 2023, to July 23, 2023. Notably, there are no break days, and the tournament will conclude quickly. The first match between Team Heretics and KOI will take place on July 19, 2023. The full schedule is as follows:

Note: The schedule and results of the tournament will be updated once the respective games conclude

Day 1 - July 19, 2023

Team Heretics vs KOI - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 1 - 8:30 pm IST / 5:30 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT

BBL vs Karmine Corp - Upper Bracket Quarterfinal 2 - 11:30 pm IST / 8:30 pm CEST / 11:00 am PDT

Day 2 - July 20, 2023

Natus Vincere vs Winner of UQF1 - Upper Bracket Semifinal 1 - 8:30 pm IST / 5:30 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT

Giants vs Winner of UQF2 - Upper Bracket Semifinal 2 - 11:30 pm IST / 8:30 pm CEST / 11:00 am PDT

Day 3 - July 21, 2023

Winner of USF1 vs Winner of USF2 - Upper Bracket Final - 8:30 pm IST / 5:30 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT

Loser of USF1 vs Loser of USF2 - Lower Bracket Semifinal - 11:30 pm IST / 8:30 pm CEST / 11:00 am PDT

Day 4 - July 22, 2023

Loser of UF vs Winner of LSF - Lower Bracket Final - 8:30 pm IST / 5:30 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT

Day 5 - July 23, 2023

Winner of UF vs Winner of LF - Grand Final - 8:30 pm IST / 5:30 pm CEST / 8:00 am PDT

Where to watch VCT EMEA LCQ 2023?

VCT fans worldwide can tune into the official Valorant EMEA Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the EMEA LCQ tournament. Watch parties done by popular streamers are also available for viewers to watch.