VCT Americas LCQ 2023, or the Americas Last Chance Qualifier, is the final tournament in the region before Champions 2023. This tournament will determine which team gets to represent the region alongside Evil Geniuses, NRG Esports, and LOUD. The competition will kick off on July 15, 2023, and declare its winner on July 23, 2023.

The VCT Americas LCQ 2023 is an extremely high-stakes tournament, as the winner will move on to the biggest event in the 2023 season of Valorant Esports.

The others will spend the next five months participating in smaller events and preparing for the 2024 season, while The Guard will join the Americas League.

VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Teams

Seven teams will be competing in the American Last Chance Qualifier in 2023:

MIBR

Leviatan

Cloud9

Sentinels

100 Thieves

FURIA

KRU Esports

VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Format

VCT Americas LCQ 2023 will follow a somewhat irregular format. The first two rounds of the competition will be single elimination, meaning losing one match would knock the team out, effectively ending their VCT run for the season.

From the Upper Semifinals onwards, the double-elimination format will kick in. Teams losing in this stage will get to play one more match in the lower bracket to keep their dreams of reaching Champions 2023 alive. Once a side loses two matches at this stage, they will be kicked out of the running.

All fixtures in the Americas Last Chance Qualifier will feature a best-of-three format, with the exception of the Lower Final and the Grand Final, which will be best-of-five.

VCT Americas LCQ 2023: Schedule and results

The American leg of the Last Chance Qualifier will take place between July 15-23, 2023. There will be a match on July 15 and two each from July 16-18. This will be followed by a three-day break from July 19-21. July 22 will bring forth the Lower Final, and on July 23, the Americas League will have its final Champions Los Angeles representative.

Each match day will start at 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST. Here is the full schedule:

Note: The schedule and results will be updated as the tournament progresses.

Day 1 - July 15, 2023

MIBR vs KRU Esports - Upper Round 1 - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST

Day 2 - July 16, 2023

FURIA vs Winner of UR1 - Upper Quarterfinal 1 - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST

Upper Quarterfinal 1 - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST Sentinels vs 100 Thieves - Upper Quarterfinal 2 - 4 pm PT / 1 am CEST (next day) / 4:30 am (next day) IST

Day 3 - July 17, 2023

Leviatan vs Winner of QF1 - Upper Semifinal 1 - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST

- Upper Semifinal 1 - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST Cloud9 vs Winner of QF2 - Upper Semifinal 2 - 4 pm PT / 1 am CEST (next day) / 4:30 am (next day) IST

Day 4 - July 18, 2023

Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 - Upper Final - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST

- Upper Final - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST Loser of SF1 vs Loser of SF2 - Lower Round 1 - 4 pm PT / 1 am CEST (next day) / 4:30 am (next day) IST

Day 5 - July 22, 2023

Loser of UF vs Winner of LR1 - Lower Final - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST

Day 6 - July 23, 2023

Winner of UF vs Winner of LF - Grand Final - 1 pm PT / 10 pm CEST / 1:30 am (next day) IST

Where to watch VCT Americas Last Chance Qualifier 2023?

You can watch all the VCT Americas LCQ 2023 matches live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels of VCT Americas. You can also join watch parties hosted by numerous streamers, players, and content creators.