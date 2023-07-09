BLEED win VCT Ascension 2023 to lock Pacific League spot

BLEED defeated SCARZ in the Grand Final of VCT 2023 Pacific: Ascension. They became the first team to make it into the Tier 1 scene through the Challengers and Ascension system introduced by Riot Games in 2023. As per the rules, they will join the 10 franchised teams in Seoul, South Korea, for the 2024 and 2025's seasons.

BLEED will compete at the highest levels of Asian Valorant and will have the chance to participate in top-tier international VCT tournaments like Masters and Champions in the upcoming years.

This BLEED squad, consisting of players from Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam, will be the fifth from South East Asia in VCT Pacific. With the level of performance they have demonstrated throughout Challengers and Ascension in 2023, they are bound to add excellent competition to the Tier 1 level.

BLEED's highlights from VCT 2023 Pacific: Ascension Grand Final win against SCARZ

#GOBLEED x #VCTAscensionPacific We are your VCT Asension Pacific GRAND CHAMPIONS!VCT PACIFIC LEAGUE, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU!Game 1 HAVEN 🟢 (13-9)Game 2 BIND 🟢 (13-2)Game 3 FRACTURE 🟢 (13-8) We are your VCT Asension Pacific GRAND CHAMPIONS! 🔥VCT PACIFIC LEAGUE, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU! Game 1 HAVEN 🟢 (13-9)Game 2 BIND 🟢 (13-2)Game 3 FRACTURE 🟢 (13-8)#GOBLEED x #VCTAscensionPacific https://t.co/8ECSrdwkfF

BLEED closed out the best-of-five series within the first three maps, taking home the trophy and the cash prize of $20,000 USD. The series opened on Haven (BLEED's pick) where the Singaporean squad stopped a rapid comeback possibility from their opponents to take the map 13-9.

The second map of the series was Bind (SCARZ's pick). BLEED showed absolute dominance, taking it away 13-3. The third and final map of the series was Fracture (BLEED's pick). Even here, the eventual winners were in control pretty much throughout the game, winning 13-8 and closing out the series 3-0.

Other than their defending half on Haven, BLEED seemed to be in control throughout the series, making their opponents look like underprepared.

Coming to the numbers game, all the BLEED players ended the Grand Final of VCT Pacific Ascension with an ACS above 200. Each of them even ended up with over 40 kills. Compared to this, only one player in SCARZ had more than 40 kills, and none of them managed to break the 200 ACS cap.

One of the biggest highlights of the match was Natchaphon "sScary" Matarat's performance. He finished the series with an ACS of 252, with 55 kills to his name. What is even more amazing is that he did all this as a Controller main, and played Omen, Viper, and Brimstone over the course of the series.

This goes on to mark BLEED's spot as one of the best teams in the Asia-Pacific Valorant circuit, and sScary as one of the best Controllers in Asia, if not the world. It will be interesting to see how they perform with the franchised teams in the upcoming VCT season.

