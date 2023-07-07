VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 showmatch: Teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

Valorant
By N Siddarth
Modified Jul 07, 2023 16:45 GMT
VCT Ascension Pacific will include an exciting showmatch event (Image via VCT Pacific)
The first set of matches in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 has concluded with SCARZ and BOOM Esports advancing to the Semifinals. The event has been filled with a lot of great storylines and highlight moments so far. Ahead of the Semifinals, VCT Pacific announced that two showmatches will be held before each Semifinal game, giving fans a fun spectacle to witness. The teams consist of popular streamers and players in the Pacific region.

These showmatches should boost viewership and bring more eyes to the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 tournament. It also serves as a platform for fans to enjoy casual games while getting to see their favourite streamers and players.

Details you need to know for the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 showmatch

A thrilling showmatch is about to unfold live at VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 this July 8th!#TeamCGRS goes head-to-head against #TeamCuteBoy in VALORANT’s newest mode: Team DeathmatchGear up for an electrifying confrontation this Saturday, July 8th, at 16:00 (GMT+8).… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/UR5ODRSHFb

The showmatches will be best-of-threes and will be played in the newly introduced Team Deathmatch mode; these include three new maps - Kasbah, Piazza, and District. The showmatches will take place an hour before the Semifinals are played.

Four teams have been assembled and are led by popular personalities, such as Patiphan "CGRS" Posri and Nattawat "SuperBuss" Yoosawat. Team CGRS will play against Team CuteBoy. CGRS is a Thai player who plays for Paper Rex, while CuteBoy is the owner of the talented tier two Thai team, Made in Thailand.

Team SuperBuss will be facing off against Team Amara. SuperBuss currently streams under the banner of Thai team, FULL SENSE. Meanwhile, Amara is a popular Filipino Valorant figure who currently works as a streamer for NAOS Esports.

Schedule

The first showmatch will include Team CGRS and Team CuteBoy. The matchup will take place on July 8, 2023, at 1:30pm IST / 10:00am CEST / 1:00am PDT.

The second showmatch will feature Team SuperBuss and Team Amara. The matchup will take place on July 9, 2023, at 1:30pm IST / 10:00am CEST / 1:00am PDT.

Teams

Four teams will participate in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 Showmatch event. They are:

Team CGRS

  • Patiphan "CGRS" Posri
  • Plyply
  • Weerasak "KirosZ" Bunchu
  • Pat PufferPuft
  • Kantapon "Kadoom" Kingthong

Team CuteBoy

  • Chanignun "CuteBoy" Thipairote
  • Jjubbb
  • Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan
  • JJAZ
  • Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Team SuperBuss

  • Nattawat "SuperBuss" Yoosawat
  • Een Mercado
  • Antonius "Son" Willson
  • Marche
  • Viperdemon

Team Amara

  • Amara
  • Chaiwat "BOOMBURAPA" Wattatum
  • MintAuka
  • Pongphop "MickiePP" Rattanasangchod
  • Mithul "Binks" Nayak
Last but definitely not least, @aeyyy and Binks, the final members of #TeamSuperBusS and #TeamAmara, who will be competing in the Team Deathmatch Showmatch at VCT Ascension Pacific 2023!Get ready for the showdown on July 9th! #VCTAscensionPacific #TakeYourPlace https://t.co/NhyT446BQF

Where to watch

VCT fans can tune into the official Valorant Pacific Twitch and YouTube channel to catch the English broadcast live. Alternatively, regional broadcasts in languages such as Thai, Filipino, and Indonesian will also be available.

Since a lot of players in the showmatches hail from Thailand, the Thai broadcast can be a good option that viewers can consider.

