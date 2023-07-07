VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 showmatch: Teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The first set of matches in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 has concluded with SCARZ and BOOM Esports advancing to the Semifinals. The event has been filled with a lot of great storylines and highlight moments so far. Ahead of the Semifinals, VCT Pacific announced that two showmatches will be held before each Semifinal game, giving fans a fun spectacle to witness. The teams consist of popular streamers and players in the Pacific region.

These showmatches should boost viewership and bring more eyes to the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 tournament. It also serves as a platform for fans to enjoy casual games while getting to see their favourite streamers and players.

Details you need to know for the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 showmatch

The showmatches will be best-of-threes and will be played in the newly introduced Team Deathmatch mode; these include three new maps - Kasbah, Piazza, and District. The showmatches will take place an hour before the Semifinals are played.

Four teams have been assembled and are led by popular personalities, such as Patiphan "CGRS" Posri and Nattawat "SuperBuss" Yoosawat. Team CGRS will play against Team CuteBoy. CGRS is a Thai player who plays for Paper Rex, while CuteBoy is the owner of the talented tier two Thai team, Made in Thailand.

Team SuperBuss will be facing off against Team Amara. SuperBuss currently streams under the banner of Thai team, FULL SENSE. Meanwhile, Amara is a popular Filipino Valorant figure who currently works as a streamer for NAOS Esports.

Schedule

The first showmatch will include Team CGRS and Team CuteBoy. The matchup will take place on July 8, 2023, at 1:30pm IST / 10:00am CEST / 1:00am PDT.

The second showmatch will feature Team SuperBuss and Team Amara. The matchup will take place on July 9, 2023, at 1:30pm IST / 10:00am CEST / 1:00am PDT.

Teams

Four teams will participate in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 Showmatch event. They are:

Team CGRS

Patiphan "CGRS" Posri

Posri Plyply

Weerasak "KirosZ" Bunchu

Bunchu Pat PufferPuft

Kantapon "Kadoom" Kingthong

Team CuteBoy

Chanignun "CuteBoy" Thipairote

Thipairote Jjubbb

Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan

Khanpathan JJAZ

Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain

Team SuperBuss

Nattawat "SuperBuss" Yoosawat

Yoosawat Een Mercado

Antonius "Son" Willson

Willson Marche

Viperdemon

Team Amara

Amara

Chaiwat " BOOMBURAPA" Wattatum

Wattatum MintAuka

Pongphop " MickiePP" Rattanasangchod

Rattanasangchod Mithul "Binks" Nayak

Where to watch

VCT fans can tune into the official Valorant Pacific Twitch and YouTube channel to catch the English broadcast live. Alternatively, regional broadcasts in languages such as Thai, Filipino, and Indonesian will also be available.

Since a lot of players in the showmatches hail from Thailand, the Thai broadcast can be a good option that viewers can consider.

Poll : 0 votes