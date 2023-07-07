VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 showmatch: Teams, schedule, where to watch, and more

The first set of matches in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 has concluded with SCARZ and BOOM Esports advancing to the Semifinals. The event has been filled with a lot of great storylines and highlight moments so far. Ahead of the Semifinals, VCT Pacific announced that two showmatches will be held before each Semifinal game, giving fans a fun spectacle to witness. The teams consist of popular streamers and players in the Pacific region.
These showmatches should boost viewership and bring more eyes to the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 tournament. It also serves as a platform for fans to enjoy casual games while getting to see their favourite streamers and players.
Details you need to know for the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 showmatch
The showmatches will be best-of-threes and will be played in the newly introduced Team Deathmatch mode; these include three new maps - Kasbah, Piazza, and District. The showmatches will take place an hour before the Semifinals are played.
Four teams have been assembled and are led by popular personalities, such as Patiphan "CGRS" Posri and Nattawat "SuperBuss" Yoosawat. Team CGRS will play against Team CuteBoy. CGRS is a Thai player who plays for Paper Rex, while CuteBoy is the owner of the talented tier two Thai team, Made in Thailand.
Team SuperBuss will be facing off against Team Amara. SuperBuss currently streams under the banner of Thai team, FULL SENSE. Meanwhile, Amara is a popular Filipino Valorant figure who currently works as a streamer for NAOS Esports.
Schedule
The first showmatch will include Team CGRS and Team CuteBoy. The matchup will take place on July 8, 2023, at 1:30pm IST / 10:00am CEST / 1:00am PDT.
The second showmatch will feature Team SuperBuss and Team Amara. The matchup will take place on July 9, 2023, at 1:30pm IST / 10:00am CEST / 1:00am PDT.
Teams
Four teams will participate in the VCT Ascension Pacific 2023 Showmatch event. They are:
Team CGRS
- Patiphan "CGRS" Posri
- Plyply
- Weerasak "KirosZ" Bunchu
- Pat PufferPuft
- Kantapon "Kadoom" Kingthong
Team CuteBoy
- Chanignun "CuteBoy" Thipairote
- Jjubbb
- Elamrahim "LAMMYSNAX" Khanpathan
- JJAZ
- Chanawin "JohnOlsen" Nakchain
Team SuperBuss
- Nattawat "SuperBuss" Yoosawat
- Een Mercado
- Antonius "Son" Willson
- Marche
- Viperdemon
Team Amara
- Amara
- Chaiwat "BOOMBURAPA" Wattatum
- MintAuka
- Pongphop "MickiePP" Rattanasangchod
- Mithul "Binks" Nayak
Where to watch
VCT fans can tune into the official Valorant Pacific Twitch and YouTube channel to catch the English broadcast live. Alternatively, regional broadcasts in languages such as Thai, Filipino, and Indonesian will also be available.
Since a lot of players in the showmatches hail from Thailand, the Thai broadcast can be a good option that viewers can consider.