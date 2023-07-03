How to play on Piazza map in Valorant

Valorant's newest game mode, Team Deathmatch, was officially introduced with Patch 7.0, along with the release of the latest Agent, Deadlock. The game mode also came with three exclusively unique maps, including Piazza, District, and Kasbah. Team Deathmatch pits two teams of five players against each other, with the first team to get 100 kills securing the victory.

With four stages, each having weapons and Agent abilities working differently, Team Deathmatch offers a fun yet chaotic Valorant experience. Piazza is a smaller version of the Ascent map from Valorant. It features closed corridors along with long angles, making it a very inclusive map.

This article will help players get accustomed to the new map and accumulate wins in Team Deathmatch.

Tips to help players get more wins on the new Piazza map in Valorant

Fight for key areas on the map

Piazza has a number of spots that players must contest to gain an upper hand. The most prominent area is the Mid Courtyard.

Getting hold of this space of the map allows players to potentially get control of Attacker Side Nest while being able to fall back to cover and contest for both Huts simultaneously.

Utilize ability combos

With abilities regenerating over time rather than being permanently gone, this allows coordinated play to gain control of areas more feasible. Agents such as Breach, Reyna, and Sova are strong agents who can use their utility to blind enemies, reveal them and ultimately take them down. Using these combos can help your team quickly rack up kills and take a strong lead.

Make sure to collect orbs

Each map in Valorant's Team Deathmatch has various orbs that spawn, and Piazza is no different. There are two types of orbs - ultimate orbs and recovery orbs. Ultimate orbs provide a boost to your ultimate progression, while recovery orbs heal you a great deal.

Knowing the locations of these orbs will be useful for the team to stay topped up and gain earlier access to powerful ultimate.

Fight with nearby teammates

Strength in numbers is an important motto in Valorant's Team Deathmatch mode. This allows you or your teammates to trade efficiently and maintain a large number of kills to win the game.

Fighting for key areas as a group of three or four will be highly effective, and with proper teamwork, a win can be easily achieved.

Take advantage of flank angles

Piazza is a map that has its fair share of angles to make a lurker feel comfortable at home. If your team can control Mid Courtyard, one player from your team will potentially set up flank plays from both Huts to secure even more kills.

Flank plays, however, need to be coordinated as most flank angles on Piazza tend to get too close to the enemy spawn. Players will have to be quick and pick their window of opportunity carefully. When done right, lurkers can dominate Piazza and comfortably secure wins.

